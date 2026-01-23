One Big Takeaway From Oregon's Increased Revenues

The Oregon Ducks athletic department released its fiscal year revenue and expenses for 2025, revealing the financial success of the school's football program in the Big Ten. Oregon football posted a revenue of $119.6 million and $60.8 million in expenses, giving the Ducks a net of $58.8 million.

In 2024, the Ducks' football program generated $109 million before expenses and a net revenue of $55 million. Given Oregon's financial success after a second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff, the sky feels like the limit for the Ducks.

Why Oregon's Financial Success is Only Beginning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning listens to a reporter’s question during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon only received a half-share from the Big Ten ($49.1 million), and the Ducks will continue to receive less than its fellow conference members, besides Washington, until 2030. Oregon did receive an additional $12.7 million from the Big Ten thanks to the conference's success in the postseason, and the Ducks were supported by $33 million in contributions from individuals, corporations, associations, foundations, and more.

Once Oregon does begin to receive a full share from the Big Ten, how will the Ducks' finances be impacted? Will the Ducks' continue to receive the same amount in contributions, and if so, will that free up Oregon's athletic department to spend elsewhere?

The athletic department as a whole spent $3.4 million on recruiting, and $2.3 million of that was spent by the football program. Meanwhile, team travel cost Oregon $10.9 million, including $3.9 million for the football team. In total, the Ducks' expenses reached $182 million, $3 million less than Oregon's revenue of $185 million.

With operating costs continuing to increase, the Ducks have set themselves up nicely without earning the full media rights revenue from the Big Ten. Not only is Oregon handling the difference financially, the Ducks have already won a conference title after an undefeated regular season in 2024.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. | Grace Smith/Indianapolis Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Set Up For Success

In 2025, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks lost twice to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers, and the season ended in the semifinals of the CFP.

The Ducks have already shown a continued investment in facilities with the update of the basketball court in Matthew Knight Arena and the construction of a new indoor practice facility for the football program. The football team has no shortage of uniforms, and Oregon is reportedly among the bigger NIL spenders in college football.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With quarterback Dante Moore returning and transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola committing, a lot of eyes will be on the Ducks in 2026. The defense returns the starting defensive line as well as defensive backs Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, and Aaron Flowers. Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Evan Stewart and redshirt freshman defensive back Trey McNutt look to make their respective returns from injury after missing all of 2025.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Ducks in 2026, though, will be new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. Will there be any growing pains as both coaches adjust to their new roles at Oregon?

