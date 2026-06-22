One Strength for Each Oregon Ducks Linebacker Recruit

The Oregon Ducks' 2027 class is coming together, as the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have landed a total of 19 commitments, including three elite linebacker prospects.

These linebackers have had successful high school careers, and each does at least one thing exceptionally. Here is one thing that each Oregon linebacker commit in the 2027 recruiting class does well compared to other prospects in the class.

Sam Ngata - Pre-Snap Motions

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The thing that Oregon Ducks three-star linebacker commit Sam Ngata does best is adapting to pre-snap motions. The motions that he sees often come from the slot or outside receivers, which would tend to be guys that he has to cover in the system that he is working with on the defensive side of the ball.

He is quick when identifying the players moving, and is very rarely stunned by the movement before snaps, as he often shuts this down for quarterbacks targeting these players.

Ngata will have the chance to use this at the highest level and be successful at it, as he will be a top contender to be a green-dot linebacker thanks to great communication and making mental/physical changes on the fly.

Brandon Lockley - High Motor

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks three-star linebacker Brandon Lockley is great when it comes to having a high motor. He plays at 110 percent rather than decreasing over time. This leads to big moments, including when he is asked to blitz the quarterback.

He has great speed and is quicker than most when it comes to his hands and feet, which leads to major plays in the backfield. More often than not, Lockley looks like he is shot out of a cannon, and there is virtually no drop off when it comes to the first or fourth quarter. Can his speed translate to the next level?

Lockley is a contender for a young linebacker who sees the field quickly, because even when he makes mistakes, he does it at his max speed and with max effort. This is exactly what defensive coordinators look for, especially at the linebacker position.

Samson "Toa" Satele - Change of Direction

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks onto the field during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks four-star linebacker Samson "Toa" Satele is an exceptional linebacker when it comes to the change of direction that he has for a linebacker. This is arguably the most underrated trait that a linebacker has to have, as this can be used with both the ball in and out of the prospect's hands. Satele continued to show that he can break on passes at a high rate, and that is thanks to great lower-body strength, along with overall speed.

Similar to Lockley, Satele looks to be shot out of a cannon, but among the three that have already committed to the Ducks at the position, he is the best player when it comes to coverage. Satele is going to be a problem for the opposing teams he takes on.

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