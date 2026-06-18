Elite Linebacker Sam Ngata Makes Major Recruiting Announcement

Three-star legacy linebacker Sam Ngata delivered coach Dan Lanning some major recruiting news after already committing to the Oregon Ducks.

Ngata announced with 247Sports and Riley Alberts on June 16 that he is shutting down his recruitment officially. If Ngata stands by his word, the Ducks won't have to worry about him flipping to another school. He is locked in until he signs with the Ducks, whether that is early in December or during the actual signing period in the early portion of 2027.

What Linebacker Sam Ngata Originally Said After Committing

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The linebacker recruit flirted with the idea of shutting most things down when it came to other teams the day that he announced his commitment. He spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI following his initial announcement, and detailed that he didn't plan to visit other schools in the first place.

"So now I'm committed, I don't plan on taking any unofficial visits. I won't be attending junior days for other schools. I'll be in Oregon more, and Oregon will be my only OV unless something changes. Which I know could, but I'm probably not taking any more unofficial visits. I definitely see my recruitment as shut down," Ngata said.

The Ducks already saw offensive tackle Drew Fielder and cornerback Ai'King Hall, both of whom were previously committed to Oregon, flip to rival programs in the 2027 cycle. Ngata's announcement comes as a relief to the program that another Ducks commit isn't expected to go anywhere.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ngata is just the newest player in his family to opt to play with the Ducks, as he is following in his dad's footsteps. He is the son of former Oregon defensive lineman standout Haloti Ngata, who was a top run stuffer for the program, which later landed him in the NFL. Haloti retired following the 2018 season, as he signed a one-day contract with the Baltimore Ravens, the team that drafted him in the first round, pick 12 of the 2006 NFL Draft.

At Oregon, he was very successful, as he finished his career with a total of six sacks and three forced fumbles, which was good enough to land him in the College Football Hall of Fame. He is also a former Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and Morris Trophy Winner, which has set the bar high for his son to reach.

Sam Ngata Wants to Build on His Father's Legacy

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens tackle Haloti Ngata before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Ducks and their faithful fans, he hopes to find a path to represent the last name Ngata proudly and even wants to elevate his last name, according to an interview he did with Oregon Ducks on SI in January.

"It's the greatest honor just because I can wear that last name with pride, knowing how much it means to Eugene and to the Oregon Ducks, but it's the greatest honor just to carry the last name, and hopefully make it even better and elevate it," Ngata said. "Obviously, it comes with more pressure, but I love the challenge, and I'm grateful to be in that position."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.