Four-Star Brandon Lockley Jr. Speaks Candidly on Dan Lanning, Oregon Recruitment

The Oregon Ducks have been on a roll when it comes to landing prospects in the class of 2027, as they have already landed a total of 17 commitments. Among those 17 commits is an underrated linebacker from Pennsylvania, four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.

Lockley Jr. committed to the Ducks on April 26, becoming the second linebacker to announce his commitment to the Ducks in the class.

Arguably, the most important part of building a relationship with a coach is being able to contact them. While visiting with these coaches is most important, continuing to build a relationship with them on the phone is key in many instances. This was the exact case for Lockley Jr, who recently caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI.

Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. Speaks on Oregon Ducks Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Over the past couple of visits and getting on the phone, I have been able to build a very solid relationship with Coach Lanning," Lockley Jr. said when speaking with Oregon Ducks on SI.

There are plenty of things that could make a prospect want to commit to a college program. When it comes to the Oregon Ducks linebacker commit, he was quick to point out what made him want to commit.

"The vibe and the family feel that comes with Oregon was a very big part. It just felt like a really good fit," Lockley Jr. said.

Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. on Recruiting Other Oregon Ducks Targets

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most important job a commit has is to peer recruit others. What this would mean is that a commitment would help the coaching staff recruit other top prospects that are on their board. Lockley Jr. is one of the many prospects in the country willing to help peer recruit for their program, as he even has his eyes on one specific player, despite wanting to help with multiple players.

"I do plan on helping find guys. Someone I definitely want to jump on board is Xavier Sabb from Glassboro, New Jersey," Lockley Jr. said.

Another key part of being committed is building relationships with future teammates. This is something that the talented prospect from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has already started doing with a plethora of different commits in the 2027 recruiting class.

"Toa Satele, Cam Pritchett, Josiah Molden, Sam Ngata, Semaj Stanford, and Malakai Taufoou. I have a solid relationship with all of these guys just from being on the OV together," Lockley Jr. said.

What's Coming Up for Four-Star Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He went into detail with what's next for him now that he is committed and seemingly locked in with the Oregon Ducks at the linebacker position. Here is what the St. Joseph's Prep High School star had to say.

"My focus is now on my senior season. The overall goal for me and my team is to win the state championship," Lockley Jr. said.

As for the Ducks, they will now set their attention on both recruiting and closing things out the right way when it comes to the remainder of the official visit stretch this summer. They will also look to win their first national championship in the 2026 season.

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