Oregon Ducks Offer Twin Four-Star Cornerback Recruits

The Oregon Ducks are already making moves for the 2028 recruiting class, offering four-star cornerbacks Amiir Woodward and Adrian Woodward.

The two twin cornerbacks share an X account, in which they revealed that the Oregon Ducks offered both of them. According to 247Sports, Amiir Woodard is the No. 78 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 cornerback, and the No. 5 prospect from New Jersey. Adrian Woodward is the nation’s No. 50 recruit, No. 4 cornerback, and No. 4 prospect from New Jersey.

As top prospects from New Jersey, the two have received interest from several East Coast programs, including Rutgers, Miami, and Penn State, per 247Sports.

Although the Woodward twins have not been in Eugene for a visit, the two were at Penn State when the Nittany Lions hosted the Oregon Ducks in 2025, per Rivals.

Ahead of the matchup, both teams entered undefeated, with Oregon ranked No. 6 and Penn State No. 3. On top of that, it was the Penn State White Out, which is one of the most challenging atmospheres for away teams to play in.

While traveling to the East Coast in a hostile environment, Oregon walked out with a 30-24 overtime statement win. The Ducks limited Penn State to 137 passing and 139 rushing yards in a physical and defensive matchup.

While this was before the Ducks offered the four-star prospects, the two got to see Oregon perform in a hostile setting and win a big game that set the tone for the season.

Oregon Ducks' Defensive Back Development

One reason Oregon can make a strong impression on both cornerbacks is the program's success in developing the defensive back position. The four-star recruits revealed to Rivals that development is important to them.

“I want to be developed and play for a DB coach who’s very good technically,” Adrian Woodward told Rivals.

“I want a school that feels like home and I know will take care of us. Development is big too, I want to keep getting better to reach our ultimate goals and play at the highest level,” Amiir Woodward added.

For young recruits looking for a place to develop, the Oregon Ducks are an ideal landing spot. Oregon has become a place for players seeking an NFL career, and the team is coming off a season in which the defensive backs played at a high level.

Oregon ran one of the top defenses, notably when defending the pass. The Ducks ranked No. 4 in the nation for passing yards allowed (157.9), and two of their top three tacklers were defensive backs, Dillon Thieneman and Aaron Flowers.

Thieneman spent just one season with the Ducks, but his performance has given him a first-round projection in the 2026 NFL Draft. This shows that if both Woodward brothers are seeking a place to develop into NFL players, Oregon is the program for them.

Oregon's Recruiting Momentum

While there is time for the Ducks to recruit the two cornerbacks, as they are from the 2028 class, offering them early could help Oregon stay in the running for the top New Jersey prospects.

Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the team, the Ducks have been among the top recruiters. The program has finished with a top-five recruiting class for three straight years, per Rivals, and is already gaining steam with the 2027 class with five commits.