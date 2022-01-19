Skip to main content

Oregon Announces Jawarski Beckum as Director of Speed and Performance Under Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning makes another hire in the strength and conditioning department.

Oregon has announced the hire of Jawarski Beckum as the Director of Speed and Performance.

Beckum, who spent the last two seasons at Ole Miss as the assistant of football strength and conditioning, reunites with new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Wilson Love in Eugene. Head Coach Dan Lanning shared his excitement on the addition on Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to have Jarwarski Beckum join us here at Oregon,” Lanning said in a press release. “He is a tremendous addition to our strength and conditioning staff. His experience working with Wilson Love the past two years will really allow him to hit the ground running here in Eugene. Coach Jaws has done it all in the weight room, but truly specializes in speed training and development."

Beckum will work with more elite athletes at Oregon and have some of the nation's top facilities at his disposal. 

"“ want to thank Coach Lanning, Coach Love, and the University of Oregon administration for this incredible opportunity,” Beckum said. “When you think of speed and college football, you think of the Oregon Ducks. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to play a role in continuing that tradition. I can’t wait to get to work with our elite student-athletes and the terrific staff Coach Lanning has assembled in Eugene. Go Ducks!”

It was also announced that Mark Davis would be staying on the Oregon strength and conditioning staff after serving on the staff in Eugene in recent years.

Oregon lands commitment from 2022 WR Justius Lowe

