There's been no shortage of headlines this offseason as the transfer portal era of college football has kept schools, coaches and players very busy.

For the Oregon Ducks, they've been a school that's seen a lot of departures, as well as a lot of new additions thanks to the transfer portal. Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been recognized as one of the six biggest winners from the open window transfer portal period according to Mike Huguenin of On3.

Oregon came in at No. 5 out of the top six winners, among the likes of two other Pac-12 schools, USC and UCLA.

Dan Lanning had a number of needs to address this offseason and he's done a solid job thus far.

Offensive line was a big need with starters T.J. Bass, Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu all departing from the 2022 season. Adrian Klemm went into the portal to land Ajani Cornelius from Rhode Island, arguably the top offensive tackle available, as well as Junior Angilau from Texas, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound guard who started in all 12 games for the Longhorns in 2021 and wasn't able to see the field in 2022 due to injury.

An edge rusher was a big need for Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and they might've gotten the top player available at that position as well. Despite adding five edge rushers from the high school ranks, they went across the country to land Jordan Burch from South Carolina. They didn't want to add just anyone from the portal, and Lanning's ties to the former 5-star prospect helped seal the deal.

Edge rusher Jordan Burch vs. Notre Dame. © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Linebacker was also a big need as the Ducks lose their top linebacker Noah Sewell to the 2023 NFL Draft. A lot of the depth in that room departed as well, with Jackson LaDuke transferring to Nevada and Justin Flowe staying in the Pac-12 with a move to Arizona.

Former Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs projects to be the talk of the group heading into spring football. He was one of the best defenders for the Hawkeyes and often got lost in the conversation playing alongside All-American Jack Campbell. Jacobs, as well as Arizona State transfer Connor Soelle, a former safety that moved to linebacker, should bolster that position alongside returners like Jeffrey Bassa and Keith Brown.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs vs. Kentucky. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moving to the next level of the defense, the Ducks added former Fresno State safety Evan Williams, the younger brother of former Duck Bennett Williams, to an already experienced group that returns Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens IV. Cornerback was and could still be considered a position of need after Christian Gonzalez's stellar one-and-done season with the Ducks before heading to the NFL, and adding Khyree Jackson from Alabama should raise the floor of that group.

Safety Evan Williams vs. UNLV. © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out the transfer portal haul (thus far), you have the wide receivers. Oregon lost its No. 2 receiver from a year ago with Chase Cota exhausting his college eligibility, and have had a number of players transfer including Dont'e Thornton (Tennessee), Seven McGee (Jackson State), Isaah Crocker (TBD) and Isaiah Brevard (TBD).

Wide receiver Traeshon Holden vs. Auburn. © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

They've added Traeshon Holden from Alabama, a 6-foot-3 playmaker who brings proven production to a fairly young group as well as Keyonteze 'Tez' Johnson, from Troy, a smaller, shifty wideout who will compete with the rest of the wide receivers which include veterans Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson.

Most if not all transfers should be competing for at least a rotational role with the Ducks in 2023, and Dan Lanning may not be finished in the portal after hosting former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson for a visit last weekend.

