Oregon Announces Hire of Tony Tuioti as Defensive Line Coach

    •
    December 23, 2021
    Oregon Announces Hire of Tony Tuioti as New Defensive Line Coach Under Dan Lanning

    The Ducks have a new leader along the defensive line.
    Oregon football has announced the hire of new Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti. 

    Tuioti coached the defensive line at Nebraska for the past three seasons. 

    “I am thrilled to have Tony Tuioti joining us here at Oregon,” Head Coach Dan Lanning said in a press release. “He is one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, and he has a tremendous track record both in recruiting and player development. His experience coaching at the NFL and Power 5 levels will be a huge asset to our coaching staff, and his connection and familiarity with the West Coast, Hawaii, and the Pacific Islands is extremely valuable.

    “Coach Tuioti is a terrific teacher, and I know our student-athletes are going to absolutely love working with him. Family is extremely important to him, and that really stood out during this process and made it clear he is a great fit for this program. I am honored to welcome Tony and his wife, Keala, their three daughters, Teisa, Teiyana, and Teinia, and their four sons, Teivis, Teilor, Teitum, and Teimana, to the Oregon family.”

    In addition to Nebraska, Tuioti has coached at Cal (2017-2018), his Alma Mater Hawaii (2000-2001, 2010-2015 and with the Cleveland Browns 2014-2015).

    “My family and I are extremely excited and blessed to have the opportunity to work at the University of Oregon,” Tuioti said in a release, “a place with great fans, a winning tradition, and a national brand! Coach Lanning is a great defensive minded coach and I can’t wait to get started working with the staff and getting to know and serve the young men in the program. Go Ducks!”

    Tuioti's addition adds another veteran member to Lanning's coaching staff that has had success at numerous stops both as an on-field coach and recruiter. 

    He joins new hires Kenny Dillingham (Offensive Coordinator), Matt Powledge (Co-Defensive Coorindator) and Demetrice Martin (Cornerbacks Coach) in Eugene. 

