Oregon Announces Hire of Wilson Love as Head Strength Coach

Oregon Announces Hire of Wilson Love, Retention of Shaud Williams on Strength Staff

Love comes over from Ole Miss, while Williams is being retained from Cristobal’s staff.

Dan Lanning and his Oregon Ducks have filled out the on-field coaching staff and have now finalized the strength and conditioning staff by officially announcing the hire of Wilson Love from Ole Miss as the head man. Shaud Williams will also remain with the Ducks as an assistant strength and conditioning coach after serving on the staff for the past four seasons.

Love has been the head strength and conditioning coach at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin for the last two seasons. Prior to that, he was the head strength coach at Florida Atlantic and started his career at Alabama as a graduate assistant, then moved into the strength and conditioning department.

“The opportunity to serve the student-athletes at the University of Oregon is an incredible honor,” Love said in a release Friday. “Being a part of a brand like Oregon is why you coach! I want to thank athletic director Rob Mullens, head coach Dan Lanning, and the entire UO administration for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to serve this fine institution. The vision Coach Lanning has for the program will make the University of Oregon the premier spot in all of college football. Time to create!”

Lanning commented on why Love was the right man for the job.

“A quality strength and conditioning program is the backbone of a college football team, and we are thrilled to have Wilson Love lead the way,” Lanning said. “His ability to connect with student-athletes and get the most out of them both physically and mentally is very impressive. I am confident he will have the Ducks ready to compete at a championship level on a daily basis.

“I had the pleasure of working with Coach Love early in his career at Alabama, and he has grown into one of the very best strength and conditioning coaches in the nation.” Lanning continued. “The energy and intensity he brings to our program will be vital in cultivating a championship culture.”

Williams on the other hand joins Recruiting Coordinator Don Johnson as one of the few members staying in Eugene from Mario Cristobal’s staff. Williams has been with the Ducks for the last four seasons, including the last three appearances in the Pac-12 Championship game.

“We are really excited that Shaud Williams will be staying on with us here at Oregon,” Lanning said. “He provides important stability and familiarity for our student-athletes as we transition in our new staff. Shaud has done a tremendous job for the Ducks over the last four seasons, playing a vital role in the development of our student-athletes both on and off the field. "

Both will start right away as the Ducks typical begin their offseason strength and conditioning program in the coming weeks with early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class already on campus.

2023 Texas WR Jaden Greatwood eying Oregon visit following offer

