On Wednesday night the Ducks unveiled their final regular season uniform combination for a rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers.

This week’s athlete model for the combo is offensive lineman Ryan Walk and he can be seen rocking the all-green Duck attire outside of the football facility. This will be the same uniform combination worn last season when the Ducks hosted the Beavers at home and won 38-29.

This will be the second time the Ducks have worn all green this season, the first being against Georgia in week 1. Oregon dropped the yellow facemask on the green helmet after that game and seemed to move forward with the all-green look on the helmet with the faded yellow side wings and logos.

Jersey and pants have followed the same layout as all season with the green base followed by yellow numbers, logos and Duck-studded wings on the shoulders. Accessories will be all green which includes gloves, socks and cleats.

Wide Receiver Troy Franklin vs. Oregon State in 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon will be participating in a color rush game as they did last season with Oregon State wearing all Orange with their base black helmet. In this historic rivalry matchup, there have been multiple occasions where both teams wear some kind of color rush schemed uniform as in 2020 and 2018, the Ducks wore all yellow while being the away team.

Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia runs against the Ducks in 2020. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State did announce earlier week that they plan on wearing their all-orange combination for this matchup to complete the color rush look as mentioned above.

The Ducks have one final test to pass against the Beavers to get to the Pac-12 championship. Oregon State looks to stop any momentum the Ducks may have coming into Corvallis, especially with conference championship aspirations on their minds.

The Beavers are 5-1 when playing at home this season with the one loss being against No. 5 USC in a close battle 17-14.

