Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries And Physical Practices
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are dealing with multiple injuries as they host the No. 15 USC Trojans in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresses the balance of physical practices and injuries. Lanning has learned that it can often backfire to "practice not to get hurt."
The Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) host the Trojans (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium (CBS), but the weekend excitement kicks off early as ESPN’s College GameDay takes over Eugene.
How shorthanded will the Ducks and Trojans be? Both teams are fighting through mutliple injuries to starting players. The official Big Ten availability report will be released two hours before kickoff.
Oregon's top receiver Dakorien Moore has missed the past two games with an non-contact knee injury that was sustained in practice. His timeline to return is up in the air but Lanning said he thought he'd be okay.
How does Oregon handle practice later in the season as injuries become a concern?
Lanning emphasized that smart, adaptable practice are key to balance player safety. Lanning addressed the necessary contact, acknowledging that injuries are inevitable but can be managed.
“Uniquely, some of the injuries we've had this season have had zero contact. So, contacts part of football that happens, but sometimes the guys get hurt that's not necessarily directly impacted by the physicality that's required at practice,” Lanning said.
“And I found that teams that practice not to get hurt are the teams that get hurt the most a lot of times. So, you have to practice to a certain level. Football can be a dangerous sport. There's going to be injuries that exist at times. We have to be able to handle those as they come," Lanning continued.
With all that said, Lanning adapts practices based on injuries and team needs, especially as the regular season is coming to a close.
“You evaluate what kind of drill work you're doing and how you're doing that. Sometimes you can split things into like a half-line drill, do stuff more in the crossover drills, to where there can be a level of contact, but maybe not as many bodies on the ground. And then you adapt. You definitely, certainly, change some things to how you practice at times, especially getting later in the season,”
Injuries To Oregon's Receivers
Moore leads the team with 443 yards and three touchdown receptions, but has missed the past two weeks with an injury. Also, Ducks veteran receiver Gary Bryant Jr. did not play vs. Minnesota after exiting the Iowa game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.
The status for both offensive playmakers will be something to monitor leading up to kickoff. The Ducks had to rely on receiver depth and excellent play from their tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson vs. Minnesota.
Lanning did not offer an update on either player this week.
There’s plenty at stake for both teams, with major College Football Playoff and Big Ten implications on the line. The winner likely positions itself as the Big Ten’s third playoff team. Oregon still controls its own path - win out, and the Ducks are in. A victory also keeps them alive in the Big Ten Championship race, depending on what happens with No.2 Indiana or No. 1 Ohio State.