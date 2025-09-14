Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Win Shows True Colors
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has led the Ducks to three-straight wins in dominant fashion. After beating Northwestern 34-14, Moore showed why he is quickly becoming a fan favorite by staying on Martin Field late to sign some gear for two young fans, who were overwhelmed with excitement.
Looks like Moore made their day, while he is also setting the standard for the Ducks football program. His leadership is reaching beyond the field, making sure the Ducks culture is welcoming and full of humility. The authentic connection shows why Oregon fans can be proud of Moore as their starting quarterback.
Moore's humility was on full display during his postgame interview with Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff crew. Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram asked Dante Moore to strike the Heisman pose. The Oregon quarterback politely declined, saying he was too humble to do so. He also addressed his decision not to transfer from Oregon.
"I'm big on God's timing. Especially in our generation, we want things now – but I feel like me being able to take a step back, it was a blessing that I did that," Moore said.
The No. 4 Ducks are 3-0 (1-0 in Big Ten play) and rolling.
Moore reached new heights in week 3 vs. Northwestern with a career-high 80.0 percent completion percentage. In his third Oregon start, Moore finished 16-of-20 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed Moore's interception, which was his first turnover of the season. The pick was Moore's final game of the play.
"Poise, man I thought Dante played with poise all day," Lanning said. "Even the ball that was picked off. I think he's making the right decision. We just, throwing that direction, the wind was a real issue."
Back in April, Lanning sat down with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus and discussed Moore's personality. Moore transferred to Oregon in December of 2023 from UCLA and impressed Lanning with his patience in learning behind Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,” Lanning told Amaranthus. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play."
"He's calm, collected. He plays with a swagger out there, which I think you want to have in a quarterback. He's done a really, really good job of that… He has a mentality right now about how he wants to go attack things,”
Moore has made the extra effort with his teammates too. Moore surprised his teammates with free, custom headphones after an NIL deal with Beats By Dre. The quarterback is showing he is the type of person and player that fans want representing their team.
He's also winning.
In three games, Moore has completed 50-of-64 passes (78.1 percent) for 657 yards with seven touchdowns. In each of those three games, Moore was relieved in the second half as the Ducks entered their second and third stringers into the game.
The Ducks are now now 10-0 all-time in Big Ten play with an impressive streak of 34-straight wins against unranked opponents. Also, Oregon's 21 consecutive regular-season wins ranks as the longest active streak in the nation.
The former 5-star Dante Moore was one of the top quarterbacks in the recruiting class of 2023. As a true freshman with the UCLA Bruins, he played nine games and finished with 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Next up, Oregon hosts the in-state Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 20 and the TV broadcast is Fox.