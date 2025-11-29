Controversial Penalty Calls in Oregon vs. Washington Earn Mixed Reactions
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning named penalties and controlling emotions as two of the top things his team needed to work on entering a rivalry game with the Washington Huskies. Early in the matchup, however, the Ducks got hit with a notable penalty.
Defensive back Daylen Austin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct at the beginning of a Washington first-quarter offensive drive. Several fans were quick to show their disagreement with the call, even though it didn't end up impacting Oregon on that drive.
Controversial Calls in Oregon vs. Washington
Penalties were an issue in the Ducks’ 42-27 win against USC. Oregon got flagged on 11 plays, giving up 130 yards on penalties.
“Disappointed in general, just our lack of composure at times,” Lanning said after the victory over USC. “Thought obviously we were penalized in this. Some of them made sense. Some of them maybe didn't. But ultimately, there's certainly some ones that we can go clean up and attack.”
The Ducks were looking to clean up the penalties on the road, but in the first quarter vs. the Huskies, they received their first of the game.
Austin pushed an opposing Washington player after the play was dead. The 15-yard penalty put the Huskies at the Oregon 44-yard line for a first down.
The penalty call earned mixed reactions on social media. Some called the penalty weak, while others acknowledged that the Ducks need to make better decisions than that.
It didn’t end up affecting Oregon much in the end. Jadon Canady intercepted a pass three plays later to regain Oregon's possession. It was one of just two penalties and 30 yards given up in the first half that went against the Ducks.
Oregon may have received a no-call in its favor in the third quarter. CBS analyst Gary Danielson argued that Malik Benson got away with a push on a defensive pass interference penalty that went against the Huskies. Instead, the Ducks got the automatic first down.
The rivalry game against the Huskies rounds out the regular season for Oregon. If the Ducks are able to hold onto their lead and win the regular season finale, they should find themselves in the College Football Playoff.
Slow Offensive Start in Oregon vs. Washington
Each program recorded just a touchdown each in the first half. Quarterback Dante Moore tallied his first career rushing touchdown, while kicker Atticus Sappington made a pair of field goals in the first half.
The Ducks continue to play without wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Evan Stewart. Oregon did see its typical offensive line start vs. Washington, after Fox Crader. Kawika Rogers and Charlie Pickard play formidable roles with an injured front five against USC. Against Washington, however, the Ducks' starting offensive line returned to full form.
“Guys always talk about being ready for your opportunity, not waiting for your opportunity,” Lanning said. “There's some guys that were ready for their opportunity.”
Moore is having an efficient game vs. the Huskies, but his top targets may surprise. Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and tight end Jamari Johnson both lead the team with over 50 receiving yards. Meanwhile, the Ducks have yet to record 100 rushing yards.