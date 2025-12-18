Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Breaks Down Challenge Of Bringing Injured Players Back

The possibility of players returning from injury during the College Football Playoff (CFP) has been a big storyline for the Oregon Ducks.

The wide receiver room has most notably dealt with injuries, with Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. sidelined since November 8 and Evan Stewart yet to play in 2025. All three made appearances at the team’s open practice on Monday, taking part in stretches. All three were listed as questionable on Oregon's official injury report on Wednesday.

Returns to the field would provide the Oregon offense with a big boost, even though players have stepped up in their absence. Dan Lanning addressed the challenges of reintegrating injured players into the lineup.

Bringing Back Players From Injury

Lanning and the coaching staff could have the good problem of navigating which players get snaps due to depth if and when Moore, Bryant and Stewart return.

“It’s a balance, right? You don't sprint back in and throw somebody into the fire, and you build it as it goes,” Lanning said. “And we found strengths as guys have been out, and those are strengths that we wouldn't continue to lean on guys to do some things really, really well.”

“And I think one thing we do well on offense, obviously you're talking about some offensive injuries, is we've done a really good job personnel in teams, but now we have a variety of personnels that we can use when you start getting guys healthy, and it makes you multi-dimensional and gives you an opportunity to use guys with their strength,” he continued.

Moore had 443 receiving yards on 28 receptions and four total touchdowns in eight games before injury. Bryant posted four touchdowns and 299 yards on 25 receptions in eight games.

Although Stewart hasn’t played this season, he had 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 48 catches last season, including 100-plus yard performances against Ohio State and Boise State – two teams that made the CFP that year.

Strength in Numbers

Wide receivers Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan are two players who’ve filled the void in production with three wide receivers out.

Benson recorded 526 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions in the regular season. In the last four games of the regular season, he tallied 13 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Benson is player who’s risen to the occasion throughout the season – similar to Stewart in 2024. Benson posted over 100 yards against Washington in the season finale and had clutch catches against the Huskies, USC and Iowa.

“I was always ready for my moment,” Benson said after his performance against USC. “I know it's a long football season, so I just had to step up, being a senior and knowing how the game of football goes with injuries and things like that, I just had to tell myself to be ready when my number is called.”

Meanwhile, McClellan has 397 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 25 receptions in 2025. He recorded 181 receiving yards and touchdown on 11 catches in the last four games.

“J-Mac is a guy that every single day since he’s been here, he’s gotten better and better and he’s attacked,” Lanning said. “He's improved. I think he's become a really sure handed route runner. He's a guy that attacks the ball, plays with a level of juice,” Lanning said.