Ducks Digest

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back On Iowa's Kinnick Stadium

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is impressed with Iowa's Kinnick Stadium and didn't hold back on challenge of the Big Ten road environment. It will also be a special game for Lanning, who expects to have friends and family in the crowd - as Kinnick Stadium is a few hours from his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon coach dan lanning ducks dante moore iowa hawkeyes kinnick stadium wave hostile fans playoff upset big ten road game schedule
Oregon coach dan lanning ducks dante moore iowa hawkeyes kinnick stadium wave hostile fans playoff upset big ten road game schedule /
In this story:

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is impressed with Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium and didn’t hold back on the challenge of one of the Big Ten’s toughest road environments.

While he acknowledged the stadium’s intensity and the unique atmosphere created by the Hawkeyes’ fans and traditions - Lanning also highlighted the personal significance of the upcoming game. With Iowa City just a few hours from his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, Lanning expects to have friends and family in the crowd.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning iowa hawkeyes crowd kinnick stadium wave dante moore playoff big ten football upset
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning iowa hawkeyes crowd kinnick stadium wave dante moore playoff big ten football upset / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What Lanning Said About Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium is well-known for the “Wave to Children” tradition. At the end of the first quarter, fans turn to wave to children at the adjacent Children’s Hospital. It's a nationally recognized and heartwarming ritual that adds an emotional layer to the game-day experience.

“It's gotta be one of the greatest traditions in college football to realize that just a few yards away from you, there's some guys that are fighting a battle that matters a lot more than the game, but for a Saturday every week that they get to maybe be somewhere else, another in that hospital, is a pretty cool moments,” Lanning said.

Fans do the wave after the first quarter during the Iowa Hawkeyes football game against the Albany Great Danes Aug. 30, 2025
Fans do the wave after the first quarter during the Iowa Hawkeyes football game against the Albany Great Danes Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa also has pink locker rooms as another nod to the nearby University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

The meaningful community traditions add to a game day atmosphere that consistently lands on 'toughest places to play' lists. It's a raucous Big Ten atmosphere with fans that don't let up. Lanning knows first hand, as he coached a game there while he was a Graduate Assistant with Pittsburgh.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Lanning. The Kansas City-native grew up a few hours from Iowa City and said there are plans for his family and friends to be in the crowd on Saturday.

"I can promise you, being at Kinnick before as a GA when we were at Pitt and we played them, and it's not going to feel like a home game. It's a cool environment, though. This is one of those ones that you get excited to get the opportunity to play in front of, and I'm sure I'll have some family and friends there,” Lanning said.

"But this environment, it's a great one. It's they do it the right way. Obviously, with the Children's Hospital, a lot of their pieces, pink locker rooms, right? There's a feel to this one, and it means a lot to the people in Iowa. They turn out really well for this game. So, I'm expecting a great crowd," Lanning continued.

MORE: Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up On Jahlil Florence's Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: NFL Insider Drops Honest Take on Marcus Mariota After Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Injury

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Face Blue Blood Team In College Football Playoff Prediction

Oregon Can't Overlook Iowa

Iowa has a true home field advantage. Since 2021, Iowa has gone 26-7 for games played at Kinnick. From 2008-2021, the Hawkeyes under current head coach Kirk Ferentz were 5-1 against AP ranked top-five opponents at home.

Oregon football quarterback Dante Moore poses with Men Wear Pink of Lane County ambassador James Conners and rally speaker Ap
Oregon football quarterback Dante Moore poses with Men Wear Pink of Lane County ambassador James Conners and rally speaker April Brown during a breast cancer awareness rally at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. / Miranda Cyr/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 6 Ducks have only four games left on the regular season schedule. Fresh off a bye, Oregon (7-1, 4-1 BIG TEN) and Iowa kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

The Hawkeyes have the same 4-1 Big Ten record that Oregon and the USC Trojans have. Iowa is 6-2 overall, with losses to No. 2 Indiana and their rival Iowa State on the road early in the season.

Oregon aims to keep its remarkable road dominance alive in a first visit to Iowa since 1989. The Ducks have won 10 consecutive road games dating back to 2023 - twice as many as any other team.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football