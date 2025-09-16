What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said Before Rivalry vs. Oregon State Beavers
EUGENE – Coming off a red-hot 3-0 start to the season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks return home for an in-state rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is scheduled to address the media Monday night at 6:45 p.m. PT, where he’ll preview the upcoming game against the Beavers. This article will be updated live with quotes from Lanning’s press conference, which is set to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. PT.
What Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“It’s gonna be great to be back in Autzen with our fans. Certainly, excited about that. Certainly, this rivalry means something to us, and our players are excited about it. Had some of the guys speak on it a little bit today to the team, so fun one for us. Got in some really good work this Monday and ready to hit the ground running this week.”
On The Difference In The Rivalry Game:
“I think all of college football feels different the last few years, but this game still, still means a lot to us, for sure. And you know, state rights, it's the opportunity to play, you know, team in state, and it's just down the road. A lot of fans grew up either Ducks or Beavs, right? And even in our community in this state. So, this game means a lot to a lot of people. Certainly, means a lot to the people on our team.”
PREVIEW
Rivalry Headed For A Pause?
The Ducks and the Beavers are having very different starts to their seasons, but nothing halts the intensity of a rivalry game. Oregon enters the Sept. 20 matchup at Autzen Stadium with an undefeated 3-0 record, while Oregon State comes in 0-3.
With conference realignment shaking up the trajectories of both programs, the Ducks and Beavers are no longer conference foes. All signs point to the two sides wanting to continue the series as a non-conference matchup.
They currently aren’t scheduled to play past 2025. The last time the two schools faced an interruption in the series was during World War II, without games from 1942-44.
Oregon leads the all-time series with 68 wins, 51 losses and 10 ties. The Ducks are on a two-year win streak, with the last loss happening in Corvallis in 2022.
If Oregon State somehow manages to shock Oregon in 2025, it would be one of the largest upsets in rivalry history given the Beavers’ struggles to open the season and the Ducks’ dominance. The largest margin of victory came in 2017 when Oregon crushed Oregon State 69-10.
Could an even larger win be in store in week 4?
Oregon’s Week 3 Adversity
The Ducks faced some challenges late in their last outing against the Northwestern Wildcats that they’ll look to clean up before the upcoming game.
Despite clinching the 34-14 victory, Oregon allowed two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Ducks were headed toward a shutout up until the last couple of drives.
“I thought we lacked a little killer instinct there at the end,” Lanning said. “Our standard can't change.”
Quarterback Dante Moore also threw his first interception of the season in the game, but neither Moore nor Lanning seemed too concerned by the play.
“Coach Lanning loves to see how I face adversity,” Moore said. “And I loved the adversity today. Overall, we got the win and that's the biggest thing.”
Even though the Ducks did drop a couple of spots in the AP Poll, they remain undefeated. Mistakes have been minimal for Lanning’s program through the first three weeks, and they’ve played their best football at home.
The last time Oregon prevented an opposing team from scoring was a 35-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers last season. Since it didn’t happen at Northwestern, the team will look to learn from its past mistakes in hopes of a clean game versus the Beavers.
The Ducks held Oklahoma State to just three points in week 2, while Montana State only scored 13 on them in week 1.