Former Oregon Five-Star Jurrion Dickey Reveals Offer From New Football Program
Former Oregon Ducks and current Diablo Valley College wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced he has received an offer from Brennan Marion and the Sacramento State Hornets.
Dickey, who was a five-star wide receiver recruit, was suspended by Oregon coach Dan Lanning early last month and didn't suit up for the Ducks in their first two games of the season.
Former Duck Lands Offer
Dickey's offer from Sac State comes on the heels of his first game played for Diablo Valley on Sept. 6. In his debut for the Vikings, Dickey registered two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 44-30 win over American River. The Hornets' senior director of player personnel, Ryan Bartow, was the Sac State staffer to offer Dickey.
During his time at Oregon, Dickey appeared in 15 games, including 10 last season. He reeled in two catches for 14 yards. Dickey signed to Oregon as the third-highest wide receiver recruit in program history and was one of the top players in their 2023 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 18 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Dickey's Suspension At Oregon
On Aug. 12, Oregon Ducks' coach Dan Lanning announced that he suspended wide receiver Jurrion Dickey from the team following a violation of team rules. At the time, it seemed like Dickey would be able to rejoin the team at a later date.
“We’ve got two team rules: be respectful and be on time,” Lanning said. “There are some pieces of that where I felt like he needed a break from us, and we needed a break from him, so we can focus on what’s in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best as far as success, and I want to see him get back to where he could be a contributor.”
However, Dickey never made his return back to the Ducks and instead chose to enroll at Diablo Valley, which is located in northern California, close to where he grew up in East Palo Alto.
Oregon's Wide Receiver Room
Despite Dickey's departure, the Ducks' wide receiver room is operating at a high level to begin the year. Seven different wide receivers have registered a catch, not including tight ends or running backs.
Florida State transfer Malik Benson has stood out as Oregon's leading receiver through two games. He has hauled in seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Gary Bryant Jr. joins Benson as the only other receiver with two touchdown grabs. Bryant ties Benson for a team-high seven receptions. but has 77 receiving yards.
True freshman Dakorien Moore has shown flashes early in his career. He has five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown so far. Moore signed to Oregon as the highest-rated wide receiver prospect in program history.