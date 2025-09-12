Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore
How is Oregon Ducks' leading rusher Noah Whittington flying under the radar?
Blazing fast but never boastful, the redshirt senior rarely speaks to the media. Whittington may not command much national attention just yet, but within Oregon’s program, he’s recognized as the embodiment of resilience and toughness. After playing with Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, Whittington is also pushing current quarterback Dante Moore to new heights.
Dan Lanning Opens Up On Noah Whittington
Whittington is not chasing the spotlight - instead, his performance and leadership do the talking.
“He's the best teammate, he's an unbelievable teammate," Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. "He was coming off an injury last year and I don't know that people get to see what we get to see every single day in practice."
Lanning's point about Whittington's injury is significant. Whittington tore his ACL Oregon's domiant win over Colorado and coach Deion Sanders in 2023, just four games into the season. Whittington had to get reconstructive knee surgery that called for at least one year of recovery time. Instead, Whittington returned to play just 10 months later.
"(Whittington's) got juice, he's never had a bad day. He's tough as nails as guys from Peach County (Georgia) are. He embodies what it means to be an Oregon Duck,” Lanning continued.
Peach County is a small, rural, football-focused area in the South. Whittington had to compete against some of the most notoriously physical athletes in a hard-nosed football culture. As a three-star recruit from Peach County High School, Whittington's grit helped lead his team to a 11-2 record as a senior in 2019.
MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium
Whittington's Impact on Quarterback Dante Moore
Whittington's team-first approach and discipline is making an impact on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who is finding his footing after starting two games for the No. 4 ranked Ducks.
Moore told a story about how Whittington is pushing him personally. On the Monday after the Ducks crushed Montana State, Whittington pulled Moore aside at practice to make sure he wasn’t getting complacent or feeling satisfied after scoring 59 points in week 1.
In the stretch line, Whittington said “I am going to push you today No. 5.”
Whittington packs a punch vs. opposing defenses but he also is the underrated glue that keeps the Ducks accountable.
“His story is very interesting… He's played with Bo (Nix), he's played with Dillon (Gabriel) and he's played around some great quarterbacks," Moore said. "He’s just a competitive man. He has a great story behind him… As a vet, I just love to have him in the backfield. When I see him running, those long runs, I’m glad to see him smile and that he's putting on for his family.”
Whittington's experience with Nix and Gabriel - both NFL players now - undoubtedly gives him an edge in leading the Ducks as a culture-setter.
In 2024, Whittington became a father - a major life change that he cited as a determining factor in his decision to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft. Whittington has also already received his undergraduate degree.
"I just felt like this was the best decision for me to be guaranteed to keep playing the sport that I love. I feel like Oregon is home. It's a great place to play. I love playing for coach Lanning," Whittington said.
Whittington's Hot Start in 2025
Whittington is an anomaly in current college football landscape, as sixth-year running backs are very rare.
As the Ducks lead running back, Whittington's hot start has set Oregon up for success... and his 2026 NFL Draft stock too.
Both of Oregon's dominant victories over Montana State and Oklahoma State began with a huge play from Whittington, who has a knack for setting the tone early. On the first play from scrimmage of 2025 vs. Montana State, Whittington broke loose for a 35-yard rush. Then, on the second play vs. Oklahoma State, Whittington bolted for 59-yard touchdown run to send Autzen Stadium into a frenzy.
The 59-yard touchdown run was the second-longest of his career and marked his longest as a Duck.
Whittington leads the Ducks with 159 yards on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns through two games. He also earned the title of one of the fastest players in college football, hitting a max speed of 20.8 miles per hour vs. Montana State - ranking as the 6th fastest player in college football week 1.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Quarterback Austin Novosad Injury
MORE: Unsuspecting Oregon Ducks Linebacker Among Nation's Best Defensive Grades
Whittington As NFL Draft Prospect
Whittington's mindset and explosiveness are two excellent qualities NFL Draft scouts are looking for. His involvement in Oregon's passing game turns heads as a potential prospect to be the next Duck running back in the pros. He also has excellent pass protection skills, as shown in the highlight below during receiver Dakorien Moore's touchdown, which is a crucial asset for NFL teams.
Whittington has received NFL comparisons to former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Current Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples coached Henderson Jr. during the 2022 season with the Rams and agreed with the comparison.
While Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love may receive much of the pre-draft hype for the running back position, Whittington is moving up draft boards. On NFL Draft Scout, Whittington is currently in the top-10 best running backs for the 2026 class, at No. 8 and as the No. 149 prospect overall.
As the Ducks get deeper into their schedule and play vs. ranked teams like the Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers, they will catch more NFL scouts attention. There were five NFL scouts, including two San Fransisco 49ers scouts at Oregon's game vs. Oklahoma State.
It's clear that if Whittington continues to put up consistent performances and push the Ducks as National Championship contenders, he won't be flying under the radar for long.