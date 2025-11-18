Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back On USC's Offensive Threats
Another top-20 matchup returns to Eugene as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans in week 13.
Coach Dan Lanning broke down how the Ducks’ defense matches up with the Trojans' passing threats, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. The Oregon coach also discussed the excitement of playing in big games with ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Eugene.
What Dan Lanning Said
Update On Wide Receiver Gary Bryant Jr.
“We'll see. I'm not going to really hop into injuries.”
How Dante Moore’s Performance Against Minnesota Benefits the Team Going Forward:
“It's certainly a huge benefit. And I think I said it Friday, but I'd say it again, that Dante had a great game, but there's some unbelievable catches and some great pass protection and a lot of pieces that go into that,” Lanning said.
“And I think when all those things click, when your quarterback plays like he did in that game, I think that's a great representation of the entire product of the offense. And guys making unbelievable catches, got a quarterback putting the ball in the right spots, guys protecting the quarterback, all those things have to take place for that to work. Great scheme from the coaches. And it's awesome when you have those things rolling.”
How They’ve Gotten the Most Production Out of Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Than Any Other Team:
“Bear deserves the credit for what he's done. We certainly coached Bear, and he's been super receptive and worked really hard to be the best version of himself. And I think he's come here, and he's found the best version of self,” Lanning said.
“But he deserves the credit for what he's helped create with coach Tuioti and coach Lupoi coaching them along the way and taking that coaching and executing at a high level. And we've always talked about what the reps look like. Not how many of the reps. And I think Bear’s realized that and certainly made an impact on our team in a positive light.”
Tight End Jamari Johnson’s Value to the Program:
“He's had an unbelievable attitude. And Roger (Saleapaga) as well made some big plays. Has obviously made big plays for us in special teams, had a big catch, but Jamari – we’re really satisfied with what he's been able to do for us in the program. He's playing a really, really high level and doing a lot of really good things. So that whole tight end group is doing a great job. And that's credit to coach (Drew) Mehringer and those guys.”
What He’s Seen From Running Back Jordon Davison:
“We always talk about, don't wait for your opportunity. Be ready for your opportunity. Jordon's a great example of a guy who’s been ready for his opportunity. Everything we've thrown at him he's handled really well,” Lanning said.
“I've said it several times. He's a very intelligent player. We can throw basically anything at him, and he can attack it and proven to be a dynamic back for us that can help us running the ball, protecting, blocking. He does it all. He's a jack of all trades.”
How Offensive Linemen Dave Iuli and Emmanuel Pregnon Handled Swapping Spots:
“I thought they handled it well. Again, we'll continue to move guys around and figure out where our best five are and how that fits, and especially at this point in the season when certain guys are banged up, you got to look at different options there.”
What Worked in Coverage Against Minnesota and Looking At USC:
“I thought we played a complete game in a lot of ways. There's certainly some moments that we want to have back. But looking at what USC does, obviously, Makai Lemon is as good as they come. Ja’Kobi Lane does a great job outside,” Lanning said.
“I think this is one of the best receiving cores we've seen since we've been here. And their quarterback’s playing at a really high level as well. They have schemes that challenge you. They do a good job moving the guys around, making it tough to be able to figure out where they're at. So, it's a real challenge for us, but when we're excited to embrace.”
What’s Unique About USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava:
“He's not getting enough credit for one. I'll say that. I mean, he's more athletic than people realize. Throws the ball well, I think he keeps his eyes downfield even when rush is imminent and getting close, and does a really good job, and it can certainly beat you with his legs too in the run game,” Lanning said.
“So he's a complete quarterback. He plays with toughness. He wants to go get it guy. He's a guy that's going to compete till the end and shows up consistently for him.”
Pivoting From Facing a Run-Heavy Offense to a Pass-Heavy Offense:
“I mean, we're playing an offense that throws for 300 and rushes for 200 so it's all it all matters, right? But this will still be a physical football game. And I think physical football teams win. That's certainly going to matter in this game, but they challenge you in all ways with what they're able to do offensively.”
Getting the Secondary Ready For a Challenge Like Makai Lemon:
“Just your preparation, lots of preparation and film study, recognizing what he’s good at, and then just being aware of where guys like that are on the field at all times. I think you always have to have an awareness of where he's at.”
What Makes Makai Lemon Unique As a Special Teams Threat:
“I think a lot of times, you see the best players are able to make an impact in special teams. They're obviously, and he's obviously, one that they utilize there, but he's a dynamic player, and that's certainly a challenge.”
What Makes USC’s Run Game Effective:
“With the passing attack that they have, the combination of both. You feel like you're robbing Peter to pay Paul. You can't steal one and do a really good job against one and be good against the other,” he said.
“They're one of the few teams in college football to do a great job of running the ball out of spread formations as well. It's not always spread to throw it or to run it. They do a good job of both. They get guys on different levels. Ultimately, they do a good job of hitting seams and getting vertical.”
What He’s Attributes to the Team’s Top Pass Defense:
“I think growth. Just overall as a program. Certainly, personnel is a big piece of that. We have good players. I think schematically, we've gotten better as coaches too, of putting guys in good situations. I think it's also, we have to be aware that we played in some rain games too, where it's difficult to pass the ball. I think all those things contribute, but our players certainly take pride in it, and that's
What They Need to Do to Stay Efficient in the Red Zone Against USC:
“I think it starts with protecting the ball. I think that's an important place that this team has been advantageous when it comes to creating takeaways and that's something we have to do a great job of, and then ultimately, focus on our assignments. USC does a great job there. Obviously, we have to do a great job there. And really, it's more about worrying about us than them.”
If This Matchup is Personal for the Players Who Transferred from USC:
“I think it’d probably be unfair. I wouldn't say I feel a sense from any of those guys of that, but it'd probably unfair to assume that they don't. I'm sure it means a lot to those guys.”
If the Last Two Regular Season Games Feel Like Playoff Games:
“The only thing that matters for us this week is USC. We continue to do our job. The rest takes care of itself.”
How Much He Enjoys Matchups Like These:
“The challenge is always fun. Challenge is fun, and this is certainly a team that's a challenge. They play really good football. But these moments are fun. Obviously, when you know College Game Day is coming to come see you twice, there's a reason, right? And it speaks volumes about our fan base, it speaks volumes about our program and their program as well. When you get opportunities like that something you want to take advantage of.”