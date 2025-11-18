The Exciting Truth About Oregon Freshmen Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.
Coming into the season, the perception of the Oregon Ducks' running back room was a whole lot different than it is now. The Ducks signed one of the top running backs in the transfer portal and returned core group of veterans on top of bringing in a solid freshmen running back class.
Early into the season it became apparent that the Ducks' freshmen duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. would become a crucial part of the Ducks' run game as the two soared up the depth chart. The two running backs have since taken the college football world by storm by putting up impressive numbers in their first year in Eugene.
Touchdown Machine Jordon Davison
Davison is currently the Ducks' second-leading rusher with two games left in Oregon's regular season. He's carried the ball 66 times for 461 yards and an eye-opening 12 touchdowns. He's been everything a team wants in a goal-line back. Despite getting out-touched by Noah Whittington by 10 carries, Davison has double the amount of touchdowns.
He ran for nearly half of his yards during a two-game stretch in October where he put up back-to-back 100-yard performances vs. Rutgers and Wisconsin. Davison finished as Oregon's leading rusher in the loss to Indiana and in the win vs. Wisconsin.
The four-star recruit signed to Oregon as the No. 12 running back and No. 172 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings during the 2025 recruiting cycle. Interestingly enough, he wasn't even the highest-rated running back signee in the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class.
Showcasing Running Back Room Depth
The highest-rated running back signee for Oregon was Hill. He signed as the No. 8 running back and No. 150 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Hill could easily fit in as the No. 2 running back at most Power 4 programs, even as a true freshman, but instead found his footing in the Ducks' running back room. He's the team's third-leading rusher with 49 carries for 424 yards and four touchdowns.
MORE: Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance
MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC
MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Why The Freshmen Breakouts Are Much Needed
Whittington's eligibility will be exhausted at the end of the season and Makhi Hughes, the prized Tulane running back transfer, is expected to hit the portal at the end of the season.
Although Hughes didn't play much this season before deciding to redshirt after four games, his impending departure along with Whittington's gives Oregon a big hole near the top of their depth chart heading into the offseason.
But with the emergence of Davison and Hill, it alleviates the pressure for coach Dan Lanning to go into the transfer portal and find a starting running back this offseason. In turn, that allows the Ducks to save NIL funds and spend it on another key position.