Ducks Defensive Line Buzz Builds Ahead of Crucial Season for Oregon

The Ducks have a dangerously talented defensive line group that recently received great recognition from a national analyst.

The Ducks defensive line is ranked as the best defensive line in the country, according to former college quarterback for the University of Alabama, and current analyst Greg McElroy.

Returning Oregon Ducks Defensive Linemen

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teitum Tuoioti

The Ducks are returning their starters on their defensive line, which is arguably the biggest reason why they are ranked as highly as they are. Perhaps the biggest star that the Ducks are returning from last season's defense is Teitum Tuioti, who is a violent defender off the edge.

Last season, he finished with an unreal 9.5 sack season that required quarterbacks to make plays faster and to move out of the pocket more. Tuioti was great when it comes to his pass-rushing moves and also his hand placement.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Having Tuioti back is huge for the defense, as he is someone who will absorb plenty of double teams with teams who hope to keep their quarterback's jersey clean. The Ducks will look to see some progression out of Tuioti, as he is someone who could very well hear his name called early in the NFL Draft if he continues this trajectory of dominance.

A'Mauri Washington

A'Mauri Washington is going to be another key player for the Ducks on the defensive line, as he is a player who will be asked to plug the middle and be a primary run stuffer. Washington has done a great job throughout his career when it comes to filling a gap, which is the most important job when it comes to being a defensive tackle. Washington keeps getting better each season, as last season he tallied his first sack in his college career. He would finish the season with 1.5 sacks.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Washington's role with the Ducks could be the most crucial, as the Ducks' defenders in the secondary are second-to-none, and the Ducks will need to stop the run at all costs if they want to reach their expectations.

Bear Alexander

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite having a great reason to go to the draft, Bear Alexander opted to return to Oregon for what seems to be a do-or-die season, which has been the case for many Oregon Ducks this season. Alexander will be the counterpart to Washington, which will give the offensive line for other teams no choice but to play these guys one-on-one, as both are at the top when it comes to power rankings in the Big Ten at the position.

When at his best, Alexander is the best pass-rushing defensive tackle on this team, so don't be shocked if he makes some plays on the quarterback in the backfield in 2026.

Matayo Uiagalelei

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is expected to be the opposite side EDGE from Tuioti. He is very gifted when it comes to getting to the quarterback, but his great size allows him to set the EDGE and contain any sweeps that will be coming his way. He is just as strong as Tuioti on the outside and is a freakish athlete thanks to his rare combination of size and speed. He could be an EDGE who finishes the season near the top of the stat board in sacks among all Oregon players.

This is promising for the Ducks, because it will allow the defense to get the opposing teams offenses in tricky situations, and will also allow the Ducks secondary to make plays, as there will likely be some teams that want to pass more due to this talented group of defensive linemen.

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