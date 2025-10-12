Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury Scare After Sacked Six Times
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning addressed quarterback Dante Moore's injury scare after the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers upset the Ducks, 30-20, in Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Moore was sacked a season-high six times in Oregon's first Big Ten regular-season loss.
Entering the top-10 matchup, Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had allowed only one sack through five games, which was tied for the best in the nation. The Hoosiers applied constant pressure to Moore, who at one point was limping after taking a hard hit. Moore did not ever leave the game with injury but Lanning was asked about an injury update after the game.
Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury Scare
The Ducks offense has a hard time finding success... producing a season-low 267 yards of total offense (186 passing, 81 rushing) while going 3-for-14 on third down. The 267 yards of total offense is historically bad as the the lowest ever under Lanning at Oregon. The Hoosiers also totaled eight tackles for loss.
In the third quarter, Moore took a rough sack and appeared to be dinged up with a limp. Lanning provided a positive update on the redshirt sophomore after the game.
"I think Dante's ok. He's a tough kid, right? He took some hits today, and we got to do a better job of protecting our quarterback to avoid that," Lanning said.
The upset marks Indiana's first ever win over a top-five opponent in the AP Top 25 Poll. Oregon's loss also snaps the longest-active home winning streak in the country (18 wins).
"Certainly a disappointing result, but we didn’t play well enough to go win that game, and Indiana certainly did. They’re a really well-coached team. They did a great job in this game. They had a great plan. They were able to create pressure throughout, and we struggled on third down, struggled to protect the quarterback."
Lanning gave credit to the Hoosiers, led by coach Curt Cignetti - while also recognizing the self-inflicted errors the Ducks made that ultimately were impossible to overcome. The Ducks committed seven penalties for 64 penalty yards. Entering the game, Oregon had committed just 18 total penalties this season, tied for second-fewest in the nation.
"I think the penalties really hurt us in the second half, some negative plays that we weren't able to create. I thought they had a really good plan, that we have to have more in-game adjustments to be able to handle. They played well and we didn't play well enough, so no excuses from us. They deserve credit in this win," said Lanning.
Dan Lanning's Message To Dante Moore
Moore finished the game with 186 passing yards on 21-of-34 with one touchdown and two interceptions. The 20 points scored were a season low for the Ducks. The loss also marked the first time Oregon turned the ball over multiple times (two interceptions) and first time losing the turnover battle this season.
Moore was not comfortable in the pocket and will look to bounce back in week 8 on the road vs. Rutgers. Lanning evaluated Moore's play after the game and offered some perspective on the adversity the quarterback is facing.
"Adversity is real, right? You're going to face it at some point in your career. It's about how you respond to it. We didn't have a fastball today" Lanning said." They did a great job in this game. Everybody wants to look at players and say, 'Oh this, this is the reason.' That was a team effort, right? And that was a team loss, right? And their team played better than us."
"It wasn't Dante. It was the whole group, the coaching staff, the players. So ultimately, Dante's gonna look at this as an opportunity to learn from it as well . We'll grow from it," Lanning continued.
It's clear that Lanning has not lost confidence in Moore, who remains as a contender for the Heisman Trophy. One statistic that jumps out is Oregon's inability to convert on third down as the Ducks were consistently in third-and-long situations. Moore and the Ducks finished the game at just 3-for-14 on third down.
"I think Dante has confidence. Again, I thought they had a better plan. And there's something that we put on film that they did a good job taking advantage of. They had a good rush all day where our protection wasn't clean. We can get better in that area, but Dante is a confident player. He's a guy that we have a lot of confidence in."
Next up, the Ducks face a long trip to the east coast to play Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT. The game will be played at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey at broadcast on Big Ten Network.