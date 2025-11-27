Ducks Digest

Oregon's Dan Lanning Shares What He’s Grateful For and Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

It is rivalry week but it's also Thanksgiving. Many Oregon fans are thankful to watch the Ducks travel to play the Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon. Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed what he was thankful for ahead of the holiday.

Bri Amaranthus

It’s rivalry week, but it’s also Thanksgiving... a perfect combination for Oregon fans who are thankful to see the Ducks head north for a Saturday showdown with the Washington Huskies.

For Oregon, a win all but stamps its College Football Playoff ticket. The Ducks also need a victory to stay alive for a second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship Game, though they’ll also need Michigan to beat Ohio State to make that happen.

With so much on the line in rowdy Husky Stadium, Oregon coach Dan Lanning took a moment to share what he’s thankful for ahead of the holiday, offering insight into the mindset driving his team into one of its most pivotal games of the season.

Dan Lanning Reveals What He's Thankful For, Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

Lanning is joining the many who are counting their blessings this week.

"So much to be thankful for," Lanning said. "It has to start with family for me for sure. I'm thankful for the opportunity to coach here at Oregon and coach with the people that I do and work with the people that I do. There's a lot of benefits and things to be thankful for."

Lanning shared a special moment with his family after the Ducks beat the USC Trojans. As Ducks players celebrated the big victory on Senior Day, Lanning found his three sons Caden, Kniles and Titan on the field and pulled them in for a long group embrace.

“Just thankful for the opportunity to coach these guys, to represent the school. It's an unbelievable opportunity that we all have. And you know, if you can't find an opportunity to be thankful for being at this place with the people that we get to work with, it's pretty special," Lanning said.

What about a favorite dish to eat on Thanksgiving?

"I've got to go dark meat, turkey, I don't know how you can pass that up," Lanning said.

Oregon vs. Washington Looms

Undoubtedly, Ducks fans are thankful for the weather forecast in Seattle as Oregon looks to beat Washington in Seattle for the first time since 2021.

Seattle's forecasted weather for Saturday, Nov. 29 around 12:30 p.m. appears to be great football playing weather. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 12 percent chance of rain with a temperature high of 47 degrees.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning lost his first three games to Washington by three points each time. That three-game losing streak ended last season when Oregon crushed its rivals 49-21 at Autzen Stadium.

"I know that our guys, there’ll be a high level of emotion in this game. They're going to have that, but it's definitely an important rivalry to us,” Lanning said.

“This game means a lot. It's probably the number one question I get asked when I'm out on the road with donors and support groups and talking about our university is about this game. It's one that I struggled with early on when I was here. To start, they had some success against us, so it means a lot to me. It's one that I want to have success in,” Lanning continued.

For fans making the trip to Seattle, the Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green for the afternoon matchup.

There is a lot on the line on Saturday besides bragging rights.

An Oregon win over Washington would push the nation’s longest active road winning streak to 12 games. According to ESPN’s College Football Playoff model, the Ducks currently have a 97 percent chance to reach the postseason and an impressive 89 percent chance with a loss. Oregon’s explosive ground attack is a major reason why: the Ducks rank No. 3 nationally in yards per rush (6.13) and are tied for No. 2 in runs of 20-plus yards (28).

Oregon vs. Washington kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Husky Stadium on Nov. 29. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism.

