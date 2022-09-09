Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Eastern Washington

The Oregon Ducks are preparing to battle it out in week two against the Eastern Washington Eagles who are currently ranked No. 11 at the FCS level.

The Ducks' defense is looking to bounce back from last week’s performance where it felt as if Oregon’s star players on that side of the ball were unable to make an impact.

There were a few moments during the game that the defense looked themselves, but the mistakes and mental errors would dominate the headlines. The Ducks will not be playing a cupcake FCS school this week and Eastern Washington is looking to air the ball out to test a young Oregon secondary.

Here are a few players the Ducks will need big games from on Saturday.

1. #10 Justin Flowe - Inside Linebacker

Justin Flowe got his first start since the 2021 season against Georgia last week. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Once again Flowe is the number one player to be watched this Saturday on defense. Last week he was No. 2 on Dan Lanning's defense with 10 total tackles.

From bouncing back from his injury last season, you could tell that Flowe was excited to finally get on the field again. His passion and attitude are hard to miss regardless of where you're sitting in the stadium.

However, his passion and excitement may have been over taking during some missed assignments and one-on-one tackles in open space. Last week the whole Ducks' defensive was criticized for missed tackles and Flowe would be included in this as he seemed almost too excited to wrap up a few times.

Flowe will need to be locked in and ready to key in on his assignment in front of the home crowd. If he can get in a groove early it could go a long way in helping the Ducks force some key turnovers.

2. #19 Jamal Hill - Defensive Back

As the leader in tackles last week the secondary will lean on Hill's athleticism to close off any air traffic against the Eagles. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Hill was the leading tackler for the Ducks in week one with 11 total tackles. As a veteran, he should be expected to perform at his top level within the secondary as one of the more physical defensive backs on the roster.

He will aid the Ducks in run support and drop back in coverage against Eastern Washington’s talented wideouts. Hill is also another explosive player that made the most of what he was given last Saturday in coverage.

Hill’s speed and physicality will show this week and allow the rest of the secondary to play freely and with confidence.

Along with Hill, Trikweze Bridges, Christian Gonzalez, and Bennett Williams will need to have lockdown games if they want to keep the pass heavy Eagles at bay.

3. #2 DJ Johnson - Outside Linebacker

Johnson will be play a big role in prevent Gunner Talkington from getting too comfortable. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The number one weak point that was apparent in last week’s game was how the Ducks struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. Stetson Bennett had all the time in the world to sick back in the pocket and that's what the Ducks must avoid against this air raid team.

The Eagles threw for 368 yards with five touchdowns last week against Tennessee State with five different receivers credited for more than 30 yards. Johnson will have to set the tone for this front seven as many have tabbed him as Kayvon Thibodeaux’s successor.

Johnson recorded just one assisted tackle last week and that may have come as a shocker to a lot after an exciting spring game for the senior. Expect a huge game for Johnson this week against an offensive line that only allowed one sack in their opening game.

4. #1 Noah Sewell - Inside Linebacker

The leader of this Ducks defense plans to help Oregon bounce back in a big way this week. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

When Sewell plays in Autzen stadium, he seems to be the most dominate force on the field. After coming off a three-tackle game against the Bulldogs, Sewell will be hungry for more.

As he's become the defensive leader following Thibodeaux's departure, the whole defense as a unit will be looking to him to set the tone early and get things going the right way for this defense. Multiple players on the defensive side of the ball are looking to make a better name for themselves, but no one may be as amped up this week as number one.

Along with disrupting the run he will be tasked with dropping back in coverage to defend the Eagles' passing game. From a linebacker standpoint he's a big body taking up coverage space, but this also allows him to close in on the quarterback if a play breaks down.

5. #4 Bennett Williams - Defensive Back

Williams has become an elite player for the Ducks on the defense the last two years. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Williams is one of the more impressive open-field tacklers for this defense once the ball gets in the receivers’ hands. As one of the leaders of the secondary he looks to guide his unit to a successful game this week after getting ripped apart by the Georgia passing offense.

Williams recorded five tackles last game but hopes to take his blend of coverage skills and tackling to the next level as Oregon's schedule ramps up with BYU looming in week three. The Eagles have a lot of talented skill talent that shouldn't be overlooked and the veteran defensive back figures to be a big part of Tosh Lupoi's game plan.

