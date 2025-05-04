Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule's Most Anticipated Matchups: Penn State, USC?
The Oregon Ducks had one of their best seasons in recent memory last season, finishing 13-1 and capturing the Big Ten championship in their inaugural season in the conference.
Heading into 2025, the Ducks have a mound of expectations and with it, comes hype and anticipation surrounding some of their biggest games of the season. Here are three of the most anticpated games heading into next season.
1. Oregon vs. Penn State; Sept. 27
A rematch of the 2024 Big Ten title game where the Ducks came out on top and an early battle between two projected top 10 teams, this one has instant classic written all over it.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports listed this game as the No. 1 most anticipated game of the season and for good reason with the Nittany Lions potentially hosting their annual white out vs. the Ducks.
"Beaver Stadium will be pure pandemonium for this one with the Nittany Lions getting their first crack at the Ducks since losing to Oregon in last season's Big Ten Championship. No white out has been announced for this one, but the likelihood's high," Crawford said.
It will be an early test for Oregon considering it's only their second road game of the season five games into the year.
2. Oregon vs. USC; Nov. 22
These old Pac-12 foes are lining it up as Big Ten conference members for the first time this season. The second-to-last game of the season, the Ducks will host USC for a prime time game at Autzen Stadium. It is the last home game of the season for the Ducks and with a big name opponent like USC coming into town, it's sure to be the hottest ticket in town on Nov. 22.
USC and Oregon have had some epic showdowns in Eugene, but with the Trojans making a splash through the transfer portal this offseason, it makes things that much more interesting. This game could potentially be a College GameDay location for this week, especially if both teams are hot at this point in the year.
3. Oregon vs. Washington; Nov. 29
Oregon travels to Washington for the season finale. Last season, the Ducks pounded the Huskies 49-21 in front of the home crowd at Autzen, but after an offseason revamp, the Huskies are shaping up to be a much better team in year No. 2 under coach Jedd Fisch. The Huskies have owned the series in recent years, but another strong showing for Oregon could swing the momentum back into their favor.
This game should return back to it's normal form of being one of the most competitive games on the schedule for Oregon and if the Ducks are rolling, it could be an extremely hostile environment they walk into in late November.