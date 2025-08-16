Oregon Ducks' A'Mauri Washington Provides Glimpse Inside Bear Alexander Friendship
EUGENE – Defense might win championships, but for the Oregon Ducks' defensive line, building championship-caliber chemistry starts off the field.
A pair of the Ducks’ key defensive linemen for the 2025 season are A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. While Washington is entering his third year with the program, Alexander transferred in after stints with Georgia and USC.
Throughout fall camp, Ducks players and coaches have talked about how Alexander has stepped into a leadership role and bonded with his teammates after joining the squad.
Alexander seemingly made quite an impression on his team this summer when he threw a surprise baby shower for Washington.
“I remember right after I got out the hospital, everybody knew I was gone because I wasn’t in practice,” Washington said. “Everybody wondering where I'm at and I’m at the hospital trying to make sure the baby right and everything.”
Washington said someone ended up spoiling the surprise, however. The team went to Alexander’s house, where Washington was welcomed by the entire team, which provided gifts.
“It's enough to probably be enough for three kids, and it's like, man, it's a blessing to have this,” Washington said. “Not many people, especially where I'm from, not many people was able to have this type of stuff for a baby shower. And it's just a blessing that I was able to be in this position for people to give me this for my child.”
Public perception of Alexander became skewed in the past year following his decision to redshirt in 2024 and transfer after three appearances for the Trojans. It didn’t take long for the Ducks to shut down narratives that Alexander quit on his former team.
Dan Lanning kicked off his first presser in July with the local media at Oregon to say that “perception isn’t always reality.” Lanning quickly praised Alexander’s work ethic and commitment to the team.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti also cited the story of Washington’s baby shower as an example of who Alexander is outside typical narratives.
“That just shows a testament to what type of teammate he is. He cares about the brothers in his room,” Tuioti said. “And it showed a lot for him to be able to get a lot of guys together to do that for (Washington). I think, if anything, people don't know that Bear’s here. We want to recruit team first guys, and he definitely fits that mold for us.”
Washington And Alexander Set To Star
The defensive line duo is projected to be among Oregon’s defensive starters this fall.
Alexander enters the squad as a redshirt junior, and he won a National Championship with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. The transfer recorded 48 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, a fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks as a sophomore at USC. Alexander has performed in big moments, forcing three quarterback hurries, two tackles for a loss and a sack in the 2022 title game.
“I feel like dude be aggressive,” Washington said about Alexander. “Just the way he attacking, I’m just ready to see how the season can unfold the way he work.”
Washington, meanwhile, has been with the Ducks the past couple of seasons but has waited for his opportunity.
The defensive lineman made 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in 2024. With Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon now in the NFL, the spot to start is there for Washington.
“I'm often always told to just avoid the distractions,” Washington said when asked about this season being his opportunity. “People will tell you how good you can be, how good you are. It doesn't really matter until you go out there and show the next thing. I could do something good last year. It doesn't really matter until I do something again this year.”