Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Opens Up About Coaching Transfer Bear Alexander

Former Georgia Bulldogs and USC Trojans defensive lineman, Bear Alexander transferred to the Oregon Ducks this offseason. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresses the "perception" and reality of Alexander's work ethic as he looks to make an immediate impact on the Ducks.

Bri Amaranthus

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium.
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Georgia Bulldogs and USC Trojans defensive lineman, Bear Alexander transferred to the Oregon Ducks this offseason. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresses the "perception" and reality of Alexander's work ethic as he looks to make an immediate impact on the Ducks.

LANNING ADDRESSES PERCEPTION OF BEAR ALEXANDER

"Bear's worked his tail off since he's been here, and I think he understands the perception that's out there. And like you said, perception isn't always reality. He puts in more time when it comes to film study, when it comes to extra work, than almost anybody in our program. And I think that speaks to his commitment," Lanning said at Oregon's media day in Eugene.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP nationa
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander (99) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A former 5-star recruit, the Ducks are Alexander's third collegiate team after he transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to the USC Trojans to the Ducks. He won a national championship with Georgia, finishing with a career-high 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks for coach Kirby Smart in his freshman year and then decided to transfer from the SEC.

Alexander has yet to exemplify his full potential in college. Alexander heads into the 2025 season with career stats of 61 total tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups. In 2024, Alexander only played three games for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Alexander seemingly shut himself down in order to maintain his redshirt, and he immediately entered the winter transfer portal.

OREGON IS FRESH START FOR ALEXANDER

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I also think he realized, 'Hey, this is an opportunity for me to really set the stage for what am I going to be defined as in moving forward,'" Lanning continued. "... think he felt really comfortable coming here, knowing that what it was like at Georgia, and how can he recreate some of that experience coming to a place like Oregon, the relationship there certainly mattered. I'm excited to see what Bear does."

Lanning spoke highly of what it's like to coach Alexander, who has been at the center of some drama when it comes to his two transfers.

"He's worked his tail off since he's been here," Lanning said. "He's been a pleasure to coach. He's going to have some up and down moments, like every player in our program will when they get here. But so far, I'm really pleased with what I've seen from Bear. I'm excited to see what he's able to do out there on the field for us this year."

USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Ca
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment

MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far

ALEXANDER DETAILS HOW THIS OFFSEASON IS DIFFERENT

Oregon's 11 incoming transfers are ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal class in the Big Ten conference. The Ducks have 10 now-NFL players to replace on their roster, including defensive lineman Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon. The hope is for an immediate impact from Alexander.

Alexander revealed what feels different about this offseason with Oregon, compared to Georgia and USC.

“Honestly and truly, speaking, just the joy and the peace," Alexander said. "The team, the connection piece of just being able to be around the guys.”

Ducks fans will get to watch Alexander in his first game in an Oregon uniform on Aug. 30 vs. Montana State. Another date to circle on the calendar is Nov. 22 - Alexander will get a chance to face his old team when the Ducks and Trojans face off in Autzen Stadium.

feed

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football