Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Opens Up About Coaching Transfer Bear Alexander
Former Georgia Bulldogs and USC Trojans defensive lineman, Bear Alexander transferred to the Oregon Ducks this offseason. Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresses the "perception" and reality of Alexander's work ethic as he looks to make an immediate impact on the Ducks.
LANNING ADDRESSES PERCEPTION OF BEAR ALEXANDER
"Bear's worked his tail off since he's been here, and I think he understands the perception that's out there. And like you said, perception isn't always reality. He puts in more time when it comes to film study, when it comes to extra work, than almost anybody in our program. And I think that speaks to his commitment," Lanning said at Oregon's media day in Eugene.
A former 5-star recruit, the Ducks are Alexander's third collegiate team after he transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to the USC Trojans to the Ducks. He won a national championship with Georgia, finishing with a career-high 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks for coach Kirby Smart in his freshman year and then decided to transfer from the SEC.
Alexander has yet to exemplify his full potential in college. Alexander heads into the 2025 season with career stats of 61 total tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups. In 2024, Alexander only played three games for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Alexander seemingly shut himself down in order to maintain his redshirt, and he immediately entered the winter transfer portal.
OREGON IS FRESH START FOR ALEXANDER
"I also think he realized, 'Hey, this is an opportunity for me to really set the stage for what am I going to be defined as in moving forward,'" Lanning continued. "... think he felt really comfortable coming here, knowing that what it was like at Georgia, and how can he recreate some of that experience coming to a place like Oregon, the relationship there certainly mattered. I'm excited to see what Bear does."
Lanning spoke highly of what it's like to coach Alexander, who has been at the center of some drama when it comes to his two transfers.
"He's worked his tail off since he's been here," Lanning said. "He's been a pleasure to coach. He's going to have some up and down moments, like every player in our program will when they get here. But so far, I'm really pleased with what I've seen from Bear. I'm excited to see what he's able to do out there on the field for us this year."
ALEXANDER DETAILS HOW THIS OFFSEASON IS DIFFERENT
Oregon's 11 incoming transfers are ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal class in the Big Ten conference. The Ducks have 10 now-NFL players to replace on their roster, including defensive lineman Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon. The hope is for an immediate impact from Alexander.
Alexander revealed what feels different about this offseason with Oregon, compared to Georgia and USC.
“Honestly and truly, speaking, just the joy and the peace," Alexander said. "The team, the connection piece of just being able to be around the guys.”
Ducks fans will get to watch Alexander in his first game in an Oregon uniform on Aug. 30 vs. Montana State. Another date to circle on the calendar is Nov. 22 - Alexander will get a chance to face his old team when the Ducks and Trojans face off in Autzen Stadium.