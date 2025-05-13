Oregon Ducks Defensive Line Projection: Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington
The Oregon Ducks defensive line in 2024 was full of physicality and tenacity. With former Oregon Ducks defensive linemen Jordan Burch and Derrick Harmon now in the NFL, who will Oregon coach Dan Lanning look to to lead the defensive front in the 2025 season?
Former USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander is certainly a strong candidate to lead the defensive line for the Ducks next season. Alexander sent the college football recruiting world into a frenzy when he announced he would be joining Oregon through the portal on Dec. 20.
Alexander utilized a redshirt during the 2024 season as a Junior, but the year prior led the Trojans in quarterback hurries with four and forced two fumbles. Dan Lanning was able to see Alexander play against him back in 2023 when the Ducks and Trojans met at the Coliseum in Week 11.
Alexander compiled a team high six tackles in that game against the Ducks. Alexander will get a chance to have some revenge on his old team when the Ducks and Trojans meet in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22 of this upcoming season.
One of the few returning players on the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman A’mauri Washington will look to make more of an impact in the upcoming season. Washington is still a tad unproven at the collegiate level, only logging 22 games for Oregon in his Ducks career. Washington was involved with 12 tackles including 2 tackles for loss in his 22 games.
Ducks defensive lineman Aydin Breland will fight for a starting spot in summer and fall camp, but will most likely be used by Lanning and Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to give Washington and Alexander a breather every now and then. Breland is the pride of Dan Lanning’s 2024 class of recruits, logging a five-star grade from every media outlet.
Breland played just 17 snaps as a Duck in his first season, but expect his role to grow tremendously as summer and fall camp continue. Breland stands at 6-5, 290 pounds. Breland’s signing with the Ducks two years ago continued the Mater Dei High School to Eugene pipeline that Lanning has been working so hard to try and cultivate on the recruiting trail.
Ducks defensive linemen Terrance Green could be in store for a breakout year. Ducks fans have been high on Green ever since he was first recruited by Lanning. Green notched his first sack of his career this past season against Oregon State at Reser Stadium.
He saw more action as the season went on, with the 6-3 defensive linemen logging a career high 11 snaps on defense in the Ducks 2024 home finale against Washington. Green could be in line for a huge step forwards this year under Lanning and Lupoi.