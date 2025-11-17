Ducks Digest

The Case That Oregon Has Already Locked College Football Playoff Spot

Despite being depleted with injuries, have the Oregon Ducks already solidified their resume enough to the College Football Playoff committee? With just two regular-season games left, the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning control their playoff destiny: win out, and Oregon punches its ticket.

Bri Amaranthus

The 2025 College Football Playoff race is shaping up with many meaningful games left to be played in November. The No. 8 Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and coach Dan Lanning have big postseason goals and are finding their momentum at the perfect time.

Despite being depleted with injuries, have the Ducks already solidified their resume enough to the playoff committee? At the top of the Big Ten Conference is the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers... Two teams who are undefeated and look poised to meet in the Big Ten Championship Game unless another team (cough, Michigan, cough) plays spoiler.

That leaves the Ducks, the No. 17 USC Trojans and then No. 18 Michigan Wolverines as the three Big Ten teams with one conference loss. The conference has six teams in the top 25 including No. 21 Iowa.

Oregon Might Have Already Locked College Football Playoff Spot

With just two regular-season games left, the Ducks control their College Football Playoff destiny: win out, and Oregon punches its ticket. Easier said than done, though, with USC heading to Eugene on Nov. 22 and a showdown with rival Washington looming in Seattle on Nov. 29.

Still, the Ducks have made a strong case that they’re playoff-ready by gritting out physical victories over Wisconsin and Iowa in rainy, ugly conditions ... then unleashing their offensive firepower in a 42-14 rout of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Legendary coach Rick Neuheisel made the case that Oregon has already passed the eye test.

"(Big Ten Commissioner) Tony Petitti would like to see four teams get in," Neuheisel said on CBS Sports. "I think Oregon punched their ticket last night as a legitimate CFP player by virtue of the last two weeks playing tough guy football."

"The question now is, can USC or Michigan get there? Michigan has that annual game against Ohio State looming. You know how they've done the last four times out now," Neuheisel continued.

Neuheisel comments mirror the advanced analytics. Oregon has a 89.5 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, per ESPN's FPI.

Oregon vs. USC Looms

USC has a chance to ruin everything for Oregon. The winner of the matchup likely becomes the third Big Ten team positioned for a playoff spot.

After beating No. 21 Iowa in comeback fashion, the Trojans will likely move up in the CFP rankings... Setting the stage for a Top-15 matchup. The Trojans have jumped into contention this season behind an explosive offense that features Makai Lemon, who could be the first receiver off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Trojans are building confidence as a team that ramps to play their best ball in the second half.

The Ducks are overcoming injuries and leaning on a young core that is brimming with promise. It will be all eyes on the injury report leading up to the game as Oregon was without starting receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. in the win over Minnesota.

Lanning discussed the advantages of having receiver depth as Oregon was without its top two receivers.

“We've said strength in numbers all season, and these last couple games, it's really starting to show up where we need other guys to step up and create opportunities, and they've done a great job of that," Lanning said after beating Minnesota.

Can the Ducks continue their dominance at home? The Ducks are 52-4 at Autzen since 2017 and 24-2 under coach Dan Lanning (since 2022). Autzen Stadium is turning into a real problem for opposing teams and there is no doubt the Ducks faithful will be ready when USC comes to town.

Oregon and USC will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT and be broadcast on CBS. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear black the game at Autzen Stadium.

