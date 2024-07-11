Oregon Ducks Announce Which Players Will Represent At Big Ten Media Days
The Oregon Ducks football program will send linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Big Ten Media Days with coach Dan Lanning at the end of July.
The annual event will start on Tuesday, July 23 and run through Thursday, July 25. It will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Ducks will talk on July 25th.
This year marks the first year of the 18-team Big Ten, including four West Coast schools: Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
Bassa, Ferguson and Gabriel are key pieces to the Ducks success in 2024. Oregon is a first-year Big Ten school in a position to win right away, with much thanks to its perimeter speed at wide receiver and in the secondary. The Ducks' speed on offense is balanced with its aggressive offensive line, full of returners, and physical brand of a menacing defensive line.
Bassa, the leader of the Oregon defense, preaches poise to his defense as newcomers in theBig Ten.
“My defensive guys know that we have to come in ready to work every day because we're going to have a target on our back from last season - whether that's playing the team that we've seen last season or playing a new team this season,” Bassa told Oregon SI's Amaranthus.
Do the Ducks need to adjust to the physicality of the Big Ten?
“No. I really think that (Big Ten) teams are going to have to adjust to us, with our speed, and with how physical we are,” Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus.
“We have coach Lanning as our head coach,” Bassa told Amaranthus. “No doubt we're going to be physical, it’s the mentality of this team… At the end of the day, it's going to be mano-a-mano. Who wants it more?”
Below is the schedule for Big Ten Media Days:
July 23: Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
July 24: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA, USC
July 25: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington
