Oregon Football Recruiting: 2025 5-Star Cornerback Narrows List To Top 3
The recruiting success on both sides of the ball just won't stop for Dan Lanning's coaching staff. Oregon has been hitting their stride this summer and no one else can seem to catch up.
The 2025 five-star cornerback DJ Pickett from Zephyrhills in Florida has dropped Georgia out of the running and cut his list down to three schools: Oregon, Miami, and LSU.
Pickett recently had official visits to Oregon on June 21, Miami on June 14, and LSU on May 31.
Oregon has a lot of resources, and it’s somewhere I feel like I can be successful at. That’s a long ways from home, but I’d have less distractions. And it’s an opportunity to get to play early, and everybody in the building, they’re just really cool people. They’ve got the connection with Nike, and after school is over I could get more into the Nike business. They have all the resources, in my opinion. They’re about their business, and they take the defensive side serious. They’re prepared, and they do everything well.”- DJ Pickett via On3
According to On3's Class of 2025 rankings, Pickett ranks as the sixth best player in the nation. He is also considered the second best cornerback and the top recruit coming out of the state of Florida.
Pickett has been a two-way star in high school and caught national attention because of it. In his senior season on offense, He caught 52 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he had 31 tackles and one interception.
As a sophomore, Pickett put together 886 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on offense. He continued to show off his versatility on defense with 39 tackles and four interceptions.
Oregon just recently snagged a commitment from Dorian Brew in the Class of 2025. He is also a five-star cornerback out of Conroe, Texas. You have to wonder if that will affect Pickett's decision to come to Eugene.
Pickett will be making his college decision on July 17. Only 10 more days of waiting for another potential five-star recruit joining the Ducks.
