Oregon Football: Ducks Trio Near Top of Positional Rankings
Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, and Evan Stewart will be the faces of the Oregon Football air game next season, with plenty riding on the trio.
According to PFF's Max Chadwick, Gabriel was ranked as the second best quarterback in the country heading into next season. As for the wide receiver rankings, Johnson was fourth and Stewart was ninth.
Gabriel comes from Oklahoma, having made the decision to transfer over to Oregon in December of 2023. Before Oklahoma, he played at UCF from 2019-21. Gabriel had success at both schools with a record of 33-16 as the starting quarterback.
In his career, Gabriel has thrown for 14,865 yards to go along with 125 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He isn't just a one-trick pony as he can do it on the ground as well, running for 1,030 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career.
“(Dillon Gabriel) is one of the guys (already)... He's in the locker room cracking jokes with us... He's going to have the best season yet.”- Tez Johnson via Oregon Ducks on SI
Johnson is coming off a stellar senior season with Oregon after playing the first three years of his career with Troy. He had 1,182 receiving yards on 86 catches and 10 touchdowns and is looking to build off that in his final season with the Ducks.
Johnson is going to be one of the favorites for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.
“He’s got speed, I think that shows up. He has the ability to get in and out of breaks, and he can really create separation with his speed. Obviously, he’s a little bit lighter, so we got to get him to continue to bulk up and wait for him to be a consistent player because if you take a couple of hits at that size, you’re not going to be able to be as productive.”- Dan Lanning on Tez Johnson via DucksWire
Stewart was one of the top transfers in the portal this offseason and he ultimately found that his best next step was with Oregon coach Dan Lanning. In his sophomore season with Texas A&M, he finished with 514 receiving yards on 38 catches and 4 touchdowns. In his freshman campaign, Stewart had 649 receiving yards on 53 catches and 2 touchdowns.
It's important to keep in mind that this was during two rough seasons for the Aggies who went 12-13. You can only imagine how much the field is going to open up for Stewart with Oregon's offensive scheme.
"The thing that probably sticks out the most to me about Evan is the way he attacks the ball in the air. He can contort his body and move in a lot of different directions to be able to grab balls that a lot of guys don't go attack. He's truly a guy that when the ball is in the air, he's going to go attack the ball."- Dan Lanning on Evan Stewart via 247Sport
