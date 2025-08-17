Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
The Oregon Ducks coaching staff has done a great job recruiting in terms of the class of 2026. The Ducks have been placed into the top ten of recruitment classed across multiple outlets, 3rd per Rivals, and 7th per 247 Sports.
As the attention shifts to the class of 2027, four-star offensive line recruit Jake Hildebrand is one of Oregon's targets.
Can the Ducks strengthen the trenches?
Jake Hildebrand, a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle is from Chandler, Arizona. The junior at Basha High School is a consensus four-star recruit, but ranked in the top 25 at his position across multiple outlets. Hildebrand is ranked 10th according to Rivals, 16th per ESPN, and 24th in the eyes of 247 Sports.
The Ducks recognize his talent and have had out to Eugene multiple times since June. But the recruit will get to experience a true Oregon football game day on Oct. 11 for the Indiana game.
It seemingly appears Hildebrand has enjoyed his visits to Eugene and is excited to go back and build relationships.
“Learned so much and looking forward to getting back for another visit or game. Huge things happening at Oregon football!”- Jake Hildebrand on X (formally twitter)
MORE: Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Addresses Offensive Line's Cohesiveness
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Why Jurrion Dickey Is Suspended
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings
Who's Oregon competing with?
Another school that has sought out Hildebrand is Arizona State, but who's leading the Sun Devils these days? None other than Kenny Dillingham, a former offensive coordinator during Ducks coach Dan Lanning's first season at Oregon.
Now a head coach for the Sun Devils, Dillingham is also an Arizona native much like Hildebrand, but he's also an ASU alumni. Dillingham has expressed to other recruits how important it is to stay home, and that seem's to be rubbing off on Hildebrand. Hildebrand spoke to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong about his recruitment:
“What makes them [ASU] a potential fit is just because it’s close to home and also just the environment around the program.”- Jake Hildebrand
That "environment" he feels around the program is more of tight knit and inclussive environment.
"What excited me about the opportunity at ASU is the family aspect of it...The coaches and the players really make me feel included when I’m there. I got to know not just Coach Tuitele and Coach Dillingham but also some of the players as well."- Jake Hildebrand
What does Oregon need to do to sway Hildebrand?
The Ducks have a chance to make Hildebrand's game day visit on Oct. 11 against Indiana as memorable as possible. With Arizona State in his own backyard and seemingly in the forefront of the race to get Hildebrand, Oregon could have an uphill battle in his recruitment.
Both programs have shown they know what it takes to be successful and win a conference title in recent seasons and make it to a playoff. But, the offensive tackle is only going to get bigger, stronger, and athletic. So if the Ducks want to be in his future top group of schools, Lanning and staff need to show him the family environment they've created in Eugene.