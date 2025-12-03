Ducks Digest

Why Oregon Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Losing Coordinators to Head Coaching Jobs

Oregon Ducks' offensive coordinator Will Stein is set to be the Kentucky Wildcats' head coach, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is linked to the head coaching position with the California Golden Bears, too. Oregon has its work cut out for it, but the Ducks' fans should not worry.

Angela Miele

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks will be making big staff changes ahead of the 2026 season. Oregon’s offensive coordinator Will Stein is finalizing a deal to become the Kentucky Wildcats' next head coach. In addition to Stein, Oregon’s defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi, is expected to become the head coach at Cal.

While Oregon might have to replace both of its coordinators, Ducks fans should not worry about the program's fate. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been outspoken in his commitment to leading the program to a national championship win, and he has also had success in hiring coordinators in his limited time as a head coach himself.

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein Kentucky Wildcats Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cal Bears College Football Big Ten
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lannings’ Proven Success Hiring Coordinators

Lanning was named head coach of the Oregon Ducks following the 2021 regular season. Lupoi was one of the first members hired onto Lanning's original staff ahead of the 2022 football season.

Lupoi has led one of the most dominant defenses in college football. Each season, the Ducks’ defense has continuously improved, and this season, the unit has been dominant. The Trojans’ defense finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in total defense, allowing just 4.16 yards per play.

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein Kentucky Wildcats Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cal Bears College Football Big Ten
Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi runs a warmup drill with his team before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Lupoi has not been officially named as a head coach, his name is being linked to the Cal Bears. Lanning is a defensive-minded head coach and will ensure the next hire maintains the dominance of the defense.

In Lanning’s first season with the Ducks, he brought in Kenny Dillingham to be the offensive coordinator. After just one season, Dillingham became the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. This was the first coordinator Lanning had to replace, hiring Stein.

It is safe to argue that Lanning's first coordinator change during his tenure worked out. Stein helped build an explosive offense, even with quarterback changes throughout the years. Despite Stein’s departure, Lanning is the one who brought in Stein, and the Oregon coach should be trusted to hire another successful offensive coordinator.

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein Kentucky Wildcats Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cal Bears College Football Big Ten
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are also a couple of internal candidates for the offensive coordinator position that can keep the offense just as explosive. Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer has been the tight ends coach since 202, and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in March. He is a candidate who can step in at ease and lead the Ducks to success.

Oregon To Still Have Dan Lanning And Talented Roster

While losing two coordinators is tough to overcome, the Ducks still have a talented roster and a head coach dedicated to leading the program.

Since Lanning took over, the Ducks have been one of the top teams in the nation. Despite Oregon’s one loss this season, compared to an undefeated 2024 record, the Ducks are still in a good position to make the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship.

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein Kentucky Wildcats Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cal Bears College Football Big Ten
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Ducks may lose players, whether it be those moving on to the NFL Draft or through the NCAA Transfer Portal, Oregon has a stacked 2026 recruiting class and immense depth on the roster. Oregon has proven the program can continue to win despite roster turnover each season.

Having to replace coordinators due to them taking a head coaching position is a good problem to have. It shows the success the team has had under their coaching. With Lanning returning to the team, he will ensure the Ducks are still in a position to win.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

