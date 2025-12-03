Why Oregon Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Losing Coordinators to Head Coaching Jobs
The Oregon Ducks will be making big staff changes ahead of the 2026 season. Oregon’s offensive coordinator Will Stein is finalizing a deal to become the Kentucky Wildcats' next head coach. In addition to Stein, Oregon’s defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi, is expected to become the head coach at Cal.
While Oregon might have to replace both of its coordinators, Ducks fans should not worry about the program's fate. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been outspoken in his commitment to leading the program to a national championship win, and he has also had success in hiring coordinators in his limited time as a head coach himself.
Dan Lannings’ Proven Success Hiring Coordinators
Lanning was named head coach of the Oregon Ducks following the 2021 regular season. Lupoi was one of the first members hired onto Lanning's original staff ahead of the 2022 football season.
Lupoi has led one of the most dominant defenses in college football. Each season, the Ducks’ defense has continuously improved, and this season, the unit has been dominant. The Trojans’ defense finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in total defense, allowing just 4.16 yards per play.
While Lupoi has not been officially named as a head coach, his name is being linked to the Cal Bears. Lanning is a defensive-minded head coach and will ensure the next hire maintains the dominance of the defense.
In Lanning’s first season with the Ducks, he brought in Kenny Dillingham to be the offensive coordinator. After just one season, Dillingham became the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. This was the first coordinator Lanning had to replace, hiring Stein.
It is safe to argue that Lanning's first coordinator change during his tenure worked out. Stein helped build an explosive offense, even with quarterback changes throughout the years. Despite Stein’s departure, Lanning is the one who brought in Stein, and the Oregon coach should be trusted to hire another successful offensive coordinator.
There are also a couple of internal candidates for the offensive coordinator position that can keep the offense just as explosive. Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer has been the tight ends coach since 202, and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in March. He is a candidate who can step in at ease and lead the Ducks to success.
Oregon To Still Have Dan Lanning And Talented Roster
While losing two coordinators is tough to overcome, the Ducks still have a talented roster and a head coach dedicated to leading the program.
Since Lanning took over, the Ducks have been one of the top teams in the nation. Despite Oregon’s one loss this season, compared to an undefeated 2024 record, the Ducks are still in a good position to make the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship.
While the Ducks may lose players, whether it be those moving on to the NFL Draft or through the NCAA Transfer Portal, Oregon has a stacked 2026 recruiting class and immense depth on the roster. Oregon has proven the program can continue to win despite roster turnover each season.
Having to replace coordinators due to them taking a head coaching position is a good problem to have. It shows the success the team has had under their coaching. With Lanning returning to the team, he will ensure the Ducks are still in a position to win.