Oregon Battling Heated Rival For 4-Star Recruit Gecova Doyal

The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2027 recruit, offensive tackle Gecova Doyal over the weekend. Doyal spoke highly of Oregon following visit to Eugene.

Gecova Doyal Visits Oregon Ducks, Washington Up Next

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks onto the field during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Gecova Doyal is a 6-3, 270 pound offensive tackle out of Puyallup, Washington. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Doyal went on his official visit to Oregon on June 5 and spoke to national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman of Rivals following it. Doyal complemented both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

“My official visit to Oregon was great…Coach Lanning is a great leader and has built a strong culture and coach Terry is someone I can see myself learning from a lot,” Doyal said. “I really like Eugene…It’s a football town with a great atmosphere, and it feels like a place where you can stay focused while still enjoying the college experience.”

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oregon offered Doyal back in June of 2024. He has numerous offers from all over the country including from Oregon’s Pacific Northwest rival, the Washington Huskies. He has an official visit to Washington on the schedule for later in June. The Huskies offered Doyal in May of 2024.

Washington's 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 21 in the country per Rivals. Furthermore, they are in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten with a class ranking of No. 8 in the conference.

Doyal’s decision date is getting nearer, with his commitment announcement set for July 1, per Gorney.

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 9 ranked class in the country per Rivals. This class is currently up to 16 total commits with 11 rated as either four or five-star recruits.

The two most recent commits were from a pair of three-star recruits: tight end George VanSandt and wide receiver Malachi Garlington.

Being ranked No. 9 is still a good mark, but the Ducks have made a habit out of being a top five ranked class in the last three recruiting cycles. The 2024 class was ranked No. 3, the 2025 class was ranked No. 4, and the 2026 was ranked No. 4. In 2024 and 2025, they had the highest ranked class in the Big Ten. 2026 was the third highest ranked in the conference and that’s where the 2027 class is ranked as of now.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The two teams above Oregon are the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks will be traveling to take on both of these teams on the road during the 2026 regular season. They will be at USC on Sept. 26 and at Ohio State on Nov. 7.

With these games both coming before national signing day, it’s very possible that USC or Ohio State could be hosting recruits for their game against Oregon that are also considering signing with the Ducks.

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