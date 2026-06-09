Oregon Battling Heated Rival For 4-Star Recruit Gecova Doyal
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The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2027 recruit, offensive tackle Gecova Doyal over the weekend. Doyal spoke highly of Oregon following visit to Eugene.
Gecova Doyal Visits Oregon Ducks, Washington Up Next
Gecova Doyal is a 6-3, 270 pound offensive tackle out of Puyallup, Washington. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Doyal went on his official visit to Oregon on June 5 and spoke to national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman of Rivals following it. Doyal complemented both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry.
“My official visit to Oregon was great…Coach Lanning is a great leader and has built a strong culture and coach Terry is someone I can see myself learning from a lot,” Doyal said. “I really like Eugene…It’s a football town with a great atmosphere, and it feels like a place where you can stay focused while still enjoying the college experience.”
Oregon offered Doyal back in June of 2024. He has numerous offers from all over the country including from Oregon’s Pacific Northwest rival, the Washington Huskies. He has an official visit to Washington on the schedule for later in June. The Huskies offered Doyal in May of 2024.
Washington's 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 21 in the country per Rivals. Furthermore, they are in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten with a class ranking of No. 8 in the conference.
Doyal’s decision date is getting nearer, with his commitment announcement set for July 1, per Gorney.
Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 9 ranked class in the country per Rivals. This class is currently up to 16 total commits with 11 rated as either four or five-star recruits.
The two most recent commits were from a pair of three-star recruits: tight end George VanSandt and wide receiver Malachi Garlington.
Being ranked No. 9 is still a good mark, but the Ducks have made a habit out of being a top five ranked class in the last three recruiting cycles. The 2024 class was ranked No. 3, the 2025 class was ranked No. 4, and the 2026 was ranked No. 4. In 2024 and 2025, they had the highest ranked class in the Big Ten. 2026 was the third highest ranked in the conference and that’s where the 2027 class is ranked as of now.
The two teams above Oregon are the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks will be traveling to take on both of these teams on the road during the 2026 regular season. They will be at USC on Sept. 26 and at Ohio State on Nov. 7.
With these games both coming before national signing day, it’s very possible that USC or Ohio State could be hosting recruits for their game against Oregon that are also considering signing with the Ducks.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1