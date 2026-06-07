Oregon 5-Star Recruiting Target KJ Green Commits to SEC School

Oregon Ducks’ recruiting target, edge rusher KJ Green has announced his commitment. The class of 2027 recruit told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals that would be committing to the LSU Tigers.

KJ Green Commits to LSU Tigers Over Oregon Ducks

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

KJ Green is a 6-4, 230 pound edge rusher out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports.

Green was choosing between Oregon, LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina. In the end, he chose LSU.

"All aboard the Lane Train, Geaux Tigers," Green posted on his Instagram account with a picture of him wearing an LSU jersey.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 EDGE KJ Green has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 230 EDGE chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Georgia, and Oregon



“All aboard the Lane Train, Geaux Tigers🐯🚂”https://t.co/RxxYGfoEq5 pic.twitter.com/Y7nMdGb1eN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

LSU is now coached by former Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin had the eyes of the whole college football world on him following the 2025 regular season. Kiffin had led Ole Miss to an 11-1 record and in a position to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While all of this was going on, LSU was trying to get Kiffin to accept their vacant head coaching job. Kiffin ending up accepting the LSU job which resulted in him leaving Ole Miss right before their playoff run. The Rebels ended up making the semifinal without him. Kiffin has proven to be a really good coach and LSU is among the top destinations in all of college football.

Despite this, Oregon looked to be in a good position to potentially receive Green's commitment following his official visit to Eugene in late May. Since then, Green went on his official visit to LSU and is now committed to the Tigers.

As a junior for Stephenson High School in the 2025-26 season, Green had 129 total tackles, 40.0 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Oregon's Updated 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon has been able to recruit at a high-level under coach Dan Lanning. That does not look to be changing anytime soon, even with Green committing to LSU.

Rivals ranks the Ducks 2027 class No. 9 in the country as of now. Oregon currently has 14 commitments, with 11 coming from either four or five-star recruits. They are the third highest ranked Big Ten team in this class ranking list. The two above them are the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 7 and USC Trojans at No. 8.

LSU on the other hand has moved up to No. 23 in the country with the addition of Green. With Kiffin's still fairly recent hiring, they have only received six commitments and have some catch up to do on the recruiting trail.

Landing Green is a good way to start turning the recruiting tide in LSU's direction. Oregon should still feel good about where they are. The Ducks have had a top five ranked class from 2024-2026 and should be knocking on the door to do so again in 2027.

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