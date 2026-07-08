Three Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Transfer Aaron Scott Jr.

The Oregon Ducks have found some great defensive players in the transfer portal, which will be key to the success that they have in the 2026 college football season.

Arguably the most underrated addition on the defensive side of the ball through the transfer portal this offseason has been Ohio State Buckeyes transfer cornerback and current Oregon Ducks cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. Scott Jr. joins the Ducks after just two seasons in Ohio with the Buckeyes, and he is set for a massive season in Eugene. This is largely thanks to three major traits.

Brings the Boom

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The term "no mercy" isn't just a term for Scott Jr., but is instead a lifestyle. When he is on the field, he is going to play to the best effort and will be looking to not only bring an offensive player down by tackling them, but will instead look to run right through the player. He leaves statements with the way he hits, which is a mixture of toughness and general speed.

When Scott Jr. hits someone, he makes his presence felt. It makes the average person cringe or leaves the fan in awe. He is a hunter who will only stop when the whistle blows, which is something the Ducks will need this season.

Break to the Ball

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) lines up during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to playing cornerback, one could argue that there isn't a trait that is more necessary than making a break on the ball, which is something that Scott Jr. does very well and showcased at a high level even in his limited snaps with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is great at breaking to the ball and getting a tackle, but what is most exciting about his game is how quickly he gets over to the wide receiver when he is making a break on the ball. In most cases, he is able to finish plays without a reception.

He looks like a bullet that was just shot out of a gun when he is breaking on the ball, which makes him an elite defensive back who is just itching for the opportunity to make a name for himself.

Perfect Angles

Mar 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) lines up during the first spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Scott Jr. hasn't had much action to monitor with the ball being in the air, it is safe to say he is just fine when it comes to stopping the run or after the ball is caught. This is because he has found himself taking perfect pursuit angles, which has allowed him to be able to make plays when chopping down the attack. His breaking speed and his overall talent are undeniable when it comes to this trait.

His angles will be needed when he is playing for Oregon, as there will be multiple games on the schedule that could come down to just a few good plays more than the other team. If Scott Jr. can prevent those, he will be a great addition for the Ducks.

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