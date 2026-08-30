Oregon Ducks Battling Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes for Top-Rated Recruit

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have built impressive recruiting classes over the past few seasons. The Ducks hope to continue this trend as they enter the 2026 season as a top favorite to win the national championship.

The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 3 overall, per 247Sports, behind the USC Trojans (No. 1) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3). While the Ducks have already added several commits to their 2027 recruiting class, their attention has begun to shift to potential prospects in the 2028 cycle.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability on Aug. 26, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of those players on Lanning's and the Ducks' radar is edge rusher Kameron McGee, who Oregon is battling former coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes for. McGee is a recruiting prospect the Ducks would love to add to their future defense under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Kameron McGee Recruiting Profile

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGee is rated the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class out of Brother Rice High School in Chicago, Illinois, as a five-star recruit, per 247Sports. Teams pursuing McGee other than the Ducks and the Hurricanes include the Georgia Bulldogs, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Texas Longhorns

Given he’s the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, landing McGee in their 2028 recruiting class, especially over programs like Miami, Texas, Georgia, and Notre Dame, will be a challenge of its own. However, if there's anything to learn from Lanning’s recent recruiting success, the Ducks are more than capable of landing McGee.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Line Talent

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Ducks land McGee in their 2028 recruiting class, he’ll look to be the next star defensive end for Oregon. Entering this season, with national championship expectations, the Ducks returned all four of their star defensive lineman.

Opting to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ducks return A’Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti. Uiagalelei and Tuioti are the two defensive ends set to return, looking to build off their dominant 2025 season and lead the Ducks' defense to the national championship.

Challenges of Oregon Ducks Landing McGee Over Miami Hurricanes

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once known as a program that, for the most part, relied on its offense to reach the championship stage, the Ducks under Lanning have prided themselves on defense. While defense has been the Achilles' heel in their last two CFP losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, it could be the x-factor in helping the Ducks win their first national championship in program history this season.

This alone could help the Ducks add McGee to their 2028 recruiting class. The challenges of landing McGee over former coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes include their recent success with defensive ends.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Cristobal, the Hurricanes developed defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor into first-round selections. Both players played a critical role for the Hurricanes' defense in the national championship game, where they eventually fell to the Indiana Hoosiers. The recent success defensive ends have had under Cristobal could give the Hurricanes the edge to land McGee over Lanning and the Ducks.

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