Oregon Four-Star Recruiting Target Brayden Parks Announces Top Schools

EUGENE – Another blue-chip recruit has his visit to Oregon marked on the calendar. The Oregon Ducks are among the programs in contention for four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks’ commitment.

Parks revealed his eight recruiting finalists on Wednesday and when he’s set to visit each of those programs this spring.

Defensive Lineman Brayden Parks’ Finalists

The Ducks made Parks’ top eight, along with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs.

Parks is scheduled to make his spring visit to Eugene on Apr. 10. He also has visits set for six of his other top eight schools, with a visit to Illinois still in the works, according to Rivals’ Greg Smith.

The four-star is considered one of the nation’s top defensive linemen and one of the top players in the state of Illinois. Parks helped Brother Rice win the 7A state championship as a junior. He recorded 61 tackles, 30 quarterback pressures, 7.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2025.

Where Oregon Ducks Stand

The Ducks offered Parks in May 2025 and have stayed in the running for his commitment. Oregon is among the frontrunners in his recruitment, but Notre Dame appears to be leading the way.

Parks appeared in Eugene in January for the team’s Junior Day weekend. Members of the Oregon coaching staff, a group that included coach Dan Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, went to Illinois to visit Parks at Brother Rice just a few days later. Smith reported in January that Parks is "near or at the top" of Oregon's list of 2027 defensive line targets.

Great to welcome Head Ball Coach @CoachDanLanning & staff members of @oregonfootball here at @BrotherRice to discuss our student-athletes! pic.twitter.com/gFiGz4HpVN — Brother Rice Football (@BrotherRiceFB) January 28, 2026

The Ducks will look to impress Parks when he visits Eugene in April, with the hopes that he schedules an official visit for the summer. Securing a commitment from Parks won't be easy, with the Fighting Irish also making a big push and the Fighting Illini recruiting hard as the in-state program.

The Ducks Look to Add to Defensive Line

A potential Parks commitment would elevate the Ducks’ current recruiting class standing and boost their defensive line unit. Lanning has five players in his 2027 recruiting class, with edge rusher Cameron Pritchett and linebacker Sam Ngata being the only two defensive players at the moment.

Oregon is set to host four-star defensive linemen Kasi Currie and Marcus Fakatou in June. Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe also has the Ducks on this list of finalists, while edge rusher Rashad Streets and KJ Green are considering Oregon.

The Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class included a handful of standout defensive linemen. Defensive linemen four-star Tony Cumberland and Prince Tavizon were recently joined by edge rusher Anthony Jones, who was a late addition. Five-star edge rusher Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones headlined the class on defense, and three-star defensive lineman Dutch Horisk also provides another option on the edge.

The recent recruiting cycle will be tough to top, but multiple defensive line commitments in 2027 would add to Oregon’s depth and set it up for future success. The Ducks will be in search of a new starting defensive line in 2027, with the stars on their current unit approaching the ends of their collegiate careers.