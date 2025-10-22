Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Team For Most 5-Star Commits In Recruiting Class

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is turning heads. Ranked No. 4 nationally, the Ducks are tied with Alabama for the most 5-star recruits while carrying the second-lowest total of commits in the top 10. Oregon coach Dan Lanning currently has a lean but lethal approach to talent.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Schedule Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Indiana Rutgers Kenyon Sadiq Recruiting Rankings / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have continued to choose quality over quantity when it comes to their 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks are currently stand with the No. 4 recruiting class in 2026, per On3.

The Ducks have the second-least amount of total commits out of the top-ten teams in the recruiting rankings for 2026, but they make up for it by being tied with Alabama for the most five-star recruits with four. Oregon's 5-star commits are: offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, tight end Kendre' Harrison and EDGE Anthony Jones.

It's a lean but lethal approach for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Ducks Operating Quality, Not Quantity in Search For Best Recruits

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore College Football Playoff recruiting autzen stadium indiana hoosiers recruiting rankings
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks lead the nation in NIL value, with an average of $264,000 per commit in the 2026 class - well above the next closest team (Georgia) at $188,000. The Ducks' recruiting dominance is clear: 88 percent of Oregon’s commits are classified as “blue chip” recruits, the highest percentage in the country.

USC has the No. 1 ranked class in the 2026 recruiting cycle and also has the most commits at 34. Here are the top-10 ranked classes:

No. 1 USC
No. 2 Georgia
No. 3 Notre Dame
No. 4 Oregon
No. 5 Texas
No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 7 Alabama
No. 8 Tennessee
No. 9 Ohio State
No. 10 LSU

The Ducks are in a unique situation when it comes to recruiting at a national level due to their location. With the hotbed of recruiting coming mainly in California, Florida, and Texas, the Ducks often have to battle distance in their efforts to bring the best recruits to Eugene.

The crown jewel of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class is offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, who hails from Baltimore which is a shocking 2,827 miles from Eugene. 

Oregon Ducks Battling Against Location for Recruits

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore College Football Playoff recruiting autzen stadium indiana hoosiers recruiting rankings
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ducks have an average distance of 1,523 miles distancing themselves from their 2026 recruits. In contrast, USC has an average distance of just 763 miles, while the Ohio State Buckeyes have an average distance of just 729 miles distance between them and their 2026 recruits.

The Ducks still have a great opportunity to climb the rankings in the 2026 recruiting rankings. Although the class of 2026 will graduate soon and move on to their respective schools, there are still some gems that have not committed to a program yet. 

"It's fun. It's always great to be able to add high quality people that are also high quality players to your program," Lanning told Duck Insider on 2025 national signing day. "Early on we were certainly talking about a vision that we had. Now, it's kind of 'proof is in the pudding' - This is what you're you're going to be able to do when you come in here. Compete with the best of the best and play for some of the best of the best and become the best version of yourself."

Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris was also in attendance with Hodge at Autzen Stadium, as the four-star has recently decommitted from Iowa State. The Ducks' next game that will feature high-profile recruits will be their bout with Wisconsin in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25.

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

