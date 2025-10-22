Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Team For Most 5-Star Commits In Recruiting Class
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have continued to choose quality over quantity when it comes to their 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks are currently stand with the No. 4 recruiting class in 2026, per On3.
The Ducks have the second-least amount of total commits out of the top-ten teams in the recruiting rankings for 2026, but they make up for it by being tied with Alabama for the most five-star recruits with four. Oregon's 5-star commits are: offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, tight end Kendre' Harrison and EDGE Anthony Jones.
It's a lean but lethal approach for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Ducks Operating Quality, Not Quantity in Search For Best Recruits
The Ducks lead the nation in NIL value, with an average of $264,000 per commit in the 2026 class - well above the next closest team (Georgia) at $188,000. The Ducks' recruiting dominance is clear: 88 percent of Oregon’s commits are classified as “blue chip” recruits, the highest percentage in the country.
USC has the No. 1 ranked class in the 2026 recruiting cycle and also has the most commits at 34. Here are the top-10 ranked classes:
No. 1 USC
No. 2 Georgia
No. 3 Notre Dame
No. 4 Oregon
No. 5 Texas
No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 7 Alabama
No. 8 Tennessee
No. 9 Ohio State
No. 10 LSU
The Ducks are in a unique situation when it comes to recruiting at a national level due to their location. With the hotbed of recruiting coming mainly in California, Florida, and Texas, the Ducks often have to battle distance in their efforts to bring the best recruits to Eugene.
The crown jewel of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class is offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, who hails from Baltimore which is a shocking 2,827 miles from Eugene.
Oregon Ducks Battling Against Location for Recruits
The Ducks have an average distance of 1,523 miles distancing themselves from their 2026 recruits. In contrast, USC has an average distance of just 763 miles, while the Ohio State Buckeyes have an average distance of just 729 miles distance between them and their 2026 recruits.
The Ducks still have a great opportunity to climb the rankings in the 2026 recruiting rankings. Although the class of 2026 will graduate soon and move on to their respective schools, there are still some gems that have not committed to a program yet.
"It's fun. It's always great to be able to add high quality people that are also high quality players to your program," Lanning told Duck Insider on 2025 national signing day. "Early on we were certainly talking about a vision that we had. Now, it's kind of 'proof is in the pudding' - This is what you're you're going to be able to do when you come in here. Compete with the best of the best and play for some of the best of the best and become the best version of yourself."
Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris was also in attendance with Hodge at Autzen Stadium, as the four-star has recently decommitted from Iowa State. The Ducks' next game that will feature high-profile recruits will be their bout with Wisconsin in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25.