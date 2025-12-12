Oregon Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Makes NFL Draft Decision

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced that he will be forgoing the NFL Draft and returning to Oregon for the 2026 season. Alexander posted the news on his social media pages with the following message:

"I prayed for this moment. Grateful beyond words to be back on the field. Every doubt, every setback, every hard day led me back here. I am truly thankful for my staffs COMMITMENT to my growth both personally and professionally. Stepping back onto this field felt like breathing again and I'm forever grateful. Being away from the game last year was tough, I really missed this more than I can explain. Thankful for the strength, support, and grace that brought me back to this point in my life with all my dreams within reach," wrote Alexander onto social media.

The star defensive tackle saved the most important part for last, however.

"This isn't just football - this is healing, I have gown TREMENDOUSLY in my short time in Eugene. And I can't wait to see me as a finished product NEXT YEAR. LETS RUN IT BACK DUCKS FAMILY," Alexander concluded.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff brought Alexander in as a transfer from USC after he spent 1.5 seasons with the Trojans. In 2024, Alexander decided to utilize a redshirt after appearing in four games for USC before eventually transferring to Oregon. Before he was at USC, Alexander began his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

After showing marked improvement with the Ducks, many expected him to declare for the NFL Draft.

Some questioned Oregon for taking in Alexander after the former Trojan and Bulldog was presumed to bring character concerns with him. However, the Ducks' coaching staff has seemingly gotten the most out of Alexander and his development as the defensive lineman has been a key part of Oregon's defense.

With Alexander returning, the Ducks are set to have another dominant defensive line in the Big Ten. Junior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington is considered a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he has yet to officially declare. Might Washington make a similar decision as Alexander?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' National Championship Push

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alexander's announcement is certainly big news, but Ducks fans are still awaiting the decision of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who could be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft should he choose to forgo his final year of eligibility with the Ducks. On the other hand, Oregon was able to convince current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix from declaring early before his final season of college football.

If Moore does decide to leave Oregon, Lanning and his staff might pursue another transfer quarterback.

Still, Oregon's current focus is on the upcoming College Football Playoff as the Ducks are set to host the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT.