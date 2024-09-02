Oregon Ducks Big Favorites vs. 'Best Player In Country'? Meet Boise State Running Back
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos in Week Two of the 2024 college football season. The Ducks are 19.5-point favorites over the Broncos on FanDuel.
Oregon has a chance to extend the nation’s longest active nonconference home winning streak to 34 games with a win over Boise State.
Strangely enough, the Ducks have never beaten Boise State, going 0-3 against the Broncos.
Both teams are fresh off of wins, with the Ducks beating Idaho State 24-14 and Boise State beating Georgia Southern, 56-45.
Oregon will be faced with the task of slowing down Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty who rushed for 267 yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries in Week one.
“It goes without saying but Ashton Jeanty is the best player in the country,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “That was on full display tonight.”
The Ducks look to build momentum after a shaky week one in which Oregon allowed three sacks and struggled to find the end zone. However, quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 41-of-49 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns. His completion and yard totals were the most by a quarterback in his Oregon debut.
“We did throw for 380 yards, so there still was some passing game. Sometimes you have to take what they give you, but we have to be a team that can create some explosive plays and we didn't generate enough of those today.”
Will Gabriel continue to air the ball out or run the ball more?
“Probably a combination of both. We have to be a team that can run and pass the ball. We weren’t running the ball effectively, so we had to pass the ball to get first downs.”
“I think you have to evaluate every single team you’re playingand how they defend you and see if that can be an element of a piece of your game. That’s certainly something that we have, but I don’t know if it’s always wise to run your quarterback every opportunity you get.”
Gabriel, who was holding his hand at times like it was hurt, says he is good to go, injury wise.
"Hands good," said Gabriel. "You know, I guess had my real moment of not wearing the red jersey, but...It is what it is. It's football too, so it just comes with it. A little ice, a little ointment."
"I just hit his head, but I'm good. Played through it. We're solid." Gabriel continued.
The Ducks look to create more explosive plays this Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. PT on September 7th (Big Ten Network.)
