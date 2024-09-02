Ducks Digest

Former Oregon Ducks Coach Scott Frost Hired by Los Angeles Rams

Scott Frost has been around the block in the college football world. He was apart of the Oregon Ducks coaching staff that appeared in the 2014 College Football Playoff national championship and was the quarterback for the 1997 Nebraska national championship team.

Arden Cravalho

Dec 30, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Scott Frost at press conference at the L.A. Hotel Downtown in advance of the 2015 Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Frost was a crucial part of why the Oregon Ducks made it all the way to the national championship back in 2014. He's made his name on the whole as a player and coach in college football but now is making a career change to the National Football League.

The Los Angeles Rams announced they've hired Frost as a senior football analyst. He will be providing support to the entire coaching staff and players to enhance the day-to-day operations for the organization.

Oregon Ducks receivers coach Scott Frost during the third quarter of the 2011 BCS National Championship
His start at the University of Oregon was as the wide receivers coach from 2009-2012. Frost was then promoted to offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach for the Ducks along with former head coach Mark Helfrich. The two were working side-by-side with 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

After the success he found at Eugene, Frost had a prosperous stint with University of Central Florida as a head coach from 2016-17. He won the American Athletic Conference championship and was named the Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year in 2017 with the Knights. After the resume building experience in Orlando, it was then time for him to move back to his alma mater.

From 2018-2022 as the Nebraska head coach, Frost finished with a 16-31 overall coaching record. He struggled to get back to the winning ways of the once prominent program in Lincoln that he was apart of as a player.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks on the field before a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles
Frost was a redshirt quarterback for the 1995 national champion Cornhuskers and then the official man under center for the 1997 national championship squad. He led the Huskers to a perfect 13-0 season as a dual threat through the air and on the ground. Frost is one of just ten players in college football history to both pass and run for over 1,000 yards.

Back to where he's at today, Frost will be exposed to his first taste of a front office role in the NFL with the Rams. He's familiar what it was like on the other side as a player since he was with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1998 to 2003 mostly on special teams and the defensive end of the ball.

Given his background as a quarterback on the field and a quarterbacks coach on the sideline, Frost's expertise will be more focused on working with the two former Georgia Bulldogs Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett as well as the suspended Jimmy Garoppolo for the Rams. A sturdy addition by head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles organization.

