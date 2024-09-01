Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks barely beat the Idaho Vandals, 24-14, to kickoff the 2024 college football season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning reacted to the ugly win.
"Different than what we thought it might look like... They didn't give us anything for free," said Lanning.
"We did not create explosive plays offensively... I thought they did a good job of stopping our interior run game. They did a good job generating some pressure," Lanning said.
In quarterback Dillon Gabriel's debut as a Duck, he finished 41-of-49 passing for 380 yards and two touchdowns. He completed an impressive 85 percent of his passes and had solid connections with wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Gabriel was flexing his hand at times and coach Lanning was asked if his hand/wrist are okay. Lanning has not gotten a medical report yet but said, "I think he's in good shape."
Also out for the majority of second half of the game was senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Lanning said the reasoning was moreso that they didn't need him, rather than a health situation.
"Jeff can play in the future."
Both Ferguson and Gabriel reached career milestones. Ferguson became the ninth Oregon tight end ever to reach 1,000 career receiving yards. Gabriel became the eighth player ever to surpass 15,000 career passing yards.
"Dillon operated within the offense well... made some good decisions," Lanning said. "We need to eliminate the pressures and the sacks that showed up."
“I don’t know if it is always wise to run your quarterback every time you get the chance to,”said Lanning on Dillon Gabriel’s run game.
While the win was not pretty, Oregon did extend its nonconference home winning streak to a national-best 33 games.
Running back Jordan James led the Ducks on the ground with 95 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Ferguson led the team with 87 yards receiving on seven receptions, while Johnson had 12 receptions for 81 yards.
Next up, the Ducks host Boise State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 7p.m. PT.
