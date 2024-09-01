Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning On Close Idaho Win: 'Certainly Things To Clean Up'
On Aug. 31, the Oregon Ducks football team narrowly defeated the Idaho Vandals 24-14. Entering the game as nearly 40-point favorites, the close game was unexpected by many.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media after the game. Below are his most insightful quotes.
Opening statement:
Different than what we thought it might look like, on the same note, got to give a lot of credit to Idaho. They played a really good game. They didn’t give us anything for free. A lot of learning moments for us. I’m excited to watch the film and get back to work because they’re certainly some things we can clean up. Great teams are able to learn from tight matches, and this was a tight match. We didn’t create some of the explosive plays I was hoping that we could create offensively. Gave up a couple of critical plays on defense. So, certainly some things for us to attack, but a lot of credit to coach Eck and his guys. They came out and played a good game.
On adjusting to Idaho’s offense and defense:
I’ll have to go back and watch the film. I thought they did a good job of stopping our interior run game, and we struggled at times to get the ball to the perimeter and be able to move it down the field. I think they did a really good job of staying on top defensively as well to stop us from creating explosive plays down the field. They did a good job generating some pressure, so we have to evaluate some of those looks.
Ducks’ defensive performance:
I think there’s some really good positives, but I think there’s also some growth moments there. We were poor against the screen at times, some of our situational play where we knew tricks would come up. They did, and we didn’t execute properly in those situations. So, we’re gonna look at it to figure out what can we improve, how can we learn? I think great teams do that.
On the offensive line’s struggles:
I wouldn’t pick a side in general, other than there’s certainly some truth to that. We have to go back and evaluate the film and evaluate how we can get better there. An early sack there was one we actually gave chip protection on the edge and knocked him into an available gap where he was able to create pressure. That’s something we can attack and improve for sure.
On Idaho’s defense taking away explosive plays:
We did throw for, what 380 yards? So there was still some passing game, and sometimes you have to take what they give you. But we have to be a team that can create some explosive plays, and we didn’t generate enough of those today.
On incorporating quarterback Dillon Gabriel as a running threat:
I think you have to evaluate every single team you’re playing and how they defend you. And see if that can be an element or a piece of your game. That’s certainly something that we have, but I don’t know if it’s always wise to run your quarterback every opportunity you get to.
On defensive back Brandon Johnson:
Yeah, I thought, you know, he showed up in big moments. It's great to be able to see him, you know, kind of get a feel for things. You know, the pick in end zone was a really, really big play, obviously, for us. I'm excited about the player that Brandon is, you know, just what we what we thought we were getting when we brought them in, I think some of that showed up today.
Assessing Gabriel's debut overall:
I think ultimately, Dillon operated within the offense well, thought he understood what we were trying to accomplish. You know, made some good decisions. I think we got to try to figure out how to eliminate some of the pressures that showed up, some of the sacks that showed up, but I have to go to the film and watch that. That doesn't necessarily mean it's the quarterback. Doesn't necessarily mean was the (offensive) line. We got to go evaluate it.
On the offense’s tight end usage:
We got a really good tight end group, and ones that we certainly want to be able to get the ball, right? That that being said, it's the combination of both. But knowing that you have weapons there something we need to be able to utilize.
What did coach tell the team after the win?
Well, that's for the team. That's for the team in the locker room. If we wanted you guys there, we'd have everybody else in there.
If the final score matches how close the game felt:
We don't live in hypotheticals. That's the score of the game, right? That's the reality. There's things that we did to put ourselves in situations where we didn't finish drives, and that's the reality. They stopped us on fourth down at times, when we went for it. They did a great job stopping at punt fake. So there were some opportunities out there that we didn't take advantage of that they did, but the score is what the score was.
On Idaho’s tendency to run trick plays:
Yeah, I think that's part of coach Eck’s identity, I think they've done a really good job of taking advantage of. But we were aware of it. We had some things alert for it, and we just didn't take advantage of those.
On outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei’s overall growth:
Yeah, proud of his growth. I think that edge room in general has some talented players that have done a really good job attacking things. But, you know, we're proud of, you know, where Matayo is at, and continue to see him continue to grow will be great for us in the future.
On linebacker Bryce Boettcher filling in for Bassa’s absence:
I know Bryce flies around, I know it means a lot to him, and he cares. I think that's always going to show up for Bryce.
On running back Noah Whittington’s return:
I'm excited for him to get out there and play football again. You know, I know how much the game means to him, how much he loves it. So, definitely excited to see him get out there and get into the thick of things.
On Dillon Gabriel’s outlook for the rest of the season:
I think he’s a really intelligent player, I think he brings great leadership. Calm and poise in situations, I think we saw a lot of that today. So, looking for some opportunities to build off that and grow.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: HIGHLIGHTS: Sabrina Ionescu Attends Oregon Ducks Season Opener Against Idaho Vandals
MORE: Live In-Game Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Dillon Gabriel Debut
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Outraged at TV Networks for Big Ten Blackouts
MORE: Every Time Oregon Ducks Football was Mentioned on College Gameday Week One