Oregon Ducks Have Clear Path Back to the Big Ten Championship
The Oregon Ducks took care of business at Autzen Stadium on Saturday against the USC Trojans in a 42-27 win, boosting their College Football Playoff hopes in a major way in the process.
With one loss so far this season, the Ducks don’t control their destiny back to the Big Ten Championship but there is still a clear path for them to get there.
So, what is it going to take for Oregon to book another trip back to Indianapolis?
Oregon's Big Ten Championship Path Has Two Requirements
Oregon will need to win its regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies -- and get some help from one of their other Big Ten foes -- in order to book another trip to Indianapolis.
The Ducks will need to:
- win vs. Washington Huskies
- Michigan Wolverines win over Ohio State Buckeyes
If this happens, Oregon would face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship and would have a chance to avenge its only loss of the regular season. The Hoosiers beat the Ducks, 30-20, in Eugene on Oct. 11.
This seems simple enough, but it will require another big upset to happen for the second year in a row in "The Game."
Despite Ohio State's struggles against Michigan over the past few seasons, the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes have been on a roll all season long and appear to be the favorites to repeat as national champions. The Wolverines upset Ohio State in Columbus last season, and it's hard to imagine that hasn't been on the minds of the Buckeyes over the past year.
Expect Ohio State coach Ryan Day's squad to be highly motivated headed into the matchup in Ann Arbor. But as we've seen in this rivalry, crazier things have happened, and the Ducks will certainly be hoping for something wild.
Washington Huskies Still Pose Threat vs. Oregon Ducks
For Oregon, a win over Washington might be the simplest step in this equation despite the Huskies' 8-3 record. Washington took down the UCLA Bruins with an easy 48-14 win in Los Angeles on Saturday night, but the Huskies had a questionable 13-10 loss to a lowly Wisconsin squad on Nov. 8 and certainly appear vulnerable.
The Huskies are out of CFP contention and can't make the Big Ten Championship. On the surface, it doesn't appear as if there's much to play for against a heated rival in Oregon.
However, Oregon will be in town for Senior Day at Husky Stadium against an old Pac-12 rival, and the Washington fans are certain to be chaotic in hopes of spoiling the Ducks' Big Ten title hopes.
The Ducks have battled through some tough road environments this season, but the Washington crowd is arguably among the toughest they will face when the two teams kick off on Saturday.