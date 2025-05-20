Did Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Opponents Get Better Or Worse? Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana
The Oregon Ducks are facing a lot of turnover from last college football season, losing starters like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson, receiver Tez Johnson, defensive lineman Derrick Harman and offensive lineman Josh Conerly to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Like the Ducks, much of their Big Ten Conference competition will look very different going into the upcoming season. Which teams changed for the better? Which changed for the worse?
While the Oregon Ducks wont play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season next year, there is a strong possibility the two teams will meet late in the year, either at the Big Ten championship game or in the College Football Playoff. The defending National Champion Buckeyes lost both of their starting running backs, Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins to the NFL Draft.
The Buckeyes also lost their offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who took his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders, receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and their starting quarterback Will Howard, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The new look Buckeyes will debut a new starting quarterback in Julian Sayin. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was active in the transfer portal once again this offseason, handing Sayin a down field threat in tight end Max Klare, who managed 51 catches for 685 yards last season in a sleepy Purdue offense. Klare will pair well with returning starting wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are many college football analysts choice to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff in the 2025-26 season, and for good reason. The Big Ten championship game runner-ups return starting quarterback Drew Allar, and this time with a new arsenal of weapons surrounding him.
Penn State coach James Franklin went out in the transfer portal and secured the Nittany Lions most exciting wide receiver since Jahan Dotson in Trebor Pena, the transfer from Syracuse. Pena reeled in 84 passes for 941 last season with Syracuse. The Nittany Lions are also returning starting running back Nick Singleton, who provided Penn State with the ability to catch out of the backfield last season.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti took the college football world by storm last season, leading the Hoosiers to an 11-2 season and a College Football Playoff berth. The Hoosiers will visit Autzen Stadium on October 11, but this time with a new quarterback at the helm. Fernando Martinez, who ranked fifth in ESPN'S transfer rankings, arrived in Bloominton looking to ontinue the Hoosiers success.
Martinez was one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC conference last year, completing nearly 70% of his passes while also tossing 16 touchdowns and only six interceptons. Coach Cignetti also beefed up his offensive line over the summer, Ducks fans will have to wait until October 11 to see Cignetti and Fernando Martinez in action.
Safe to say, Oregon's path through the Big Ten and College Football Playoff won't be easy as each Big Ten foe added potential new stars.