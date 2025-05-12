Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Welcomes Every Rookie With Clear Message

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has contacted every rookie and welcomed them to the team. Nix continues to show he is a team-first leader in his second NFL season. Nix and coach Sean Payton hope to build on a surprising NFL playoffs appearance with an exciting roster.

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts following the win over the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has contacted all of Denver's rookies and welcomed them to the team, according to DNVR Broncos. In his second season, Nix is already showing what a great leader he is, by opening the line of communication and making sure his new teammates feel included. Not all NFL quarterbacks would go to that length.

The Broncos scored in the 2025 NFL Draft with seven players, along with 15 undrafted free agents.

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts following the win over the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks fans are not shocked to see that Nix is continuing his team-first mentality. Nix was a strong and steady presence in Eugene, while breaking records. Nix left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and earned seven career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week awards is the most in league history.

Denver coach Sean Payton are enters his third season in Denver with his most exciting roster yet. A few of the Broncos rookies could make an instant impact, highlighted by first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey and punter (!) Jeremy Crawshaw.

Can Nix, Payton and the Broncos continue their positive momentum? In 2024, Denver shattered all expectations by reaching the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Nix is motivated to avoid the dreaded "sophomore slump" while the rookies are setting big goals as well.

Harvey stood out at rookie minicamp while also doing his homework on two great running backs that played under Payton in New Orleans: Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara.

"Definitely want to be like those guys," Harvey told reporters. "Like Darren Sproles, he went crazy with the Saints. Kamara, too. I want to be better than those guys, so I'm going to work every day, get better, just prove myself to all the vets and the coaches. I want to make an immediate impact in this league."

May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (37) during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payton liked what he saw from Harvey during rookie minicamp.

“He has picked up on what we are doing really quickly," Payton said. "You can tell it’s important to him. This is the first exposure to the training room, weight room, the schedule, the nutrition, the practice. There is a lot more than just, ‘Hey we’re going to run these plays.’ He has looked good though. We are glad he is here.”

The Broncos lost their lead back from the last two seasons, Javontae Williams, to the Dallas Cowboys. In 2023, Denver ranked 18th in rushing yards and 16th in 2024. There is room for Harvey to shine.

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nix dazzled with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in a break out rookie season.

After quickly adjusting to the NFL, Nix broke multiple NFL rookie records in 2024. Nix became the first rookie quarterback ever with multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a passer rating of at least 140. Nix broke the rookie record for the most games with 200 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions. Nix led all NFL rookies in total touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage in 2024.

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning checks a New England Patriots football before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Broncos legend Peyton Manning thinks the future is bright with Nix, and expects him and the Broncos to keep building on their momentum in the 2025 NFL season.

"It’s been a good fit,” Manning said during an interview on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan in January. “I just see it continuing to get better... You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.'”

