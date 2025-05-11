Ducks Digest

NFL Insider Reveals Trade Plans For Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have two rookie quarterbacks in former Oregon Ducks signal caller Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders. Will the Browns use one of Gabriel or Sanders as trade capital before the season starts?

Charlie Viehl

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns have one of the more intriguing quarterback rooms in the NFL, mainly because of rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Much has been made about the order in which Gabriel and Sanders are receiving reps at Cleveland's rookie minicamp, but could the Browns trade one of their rookie quarterbacks before the regular season even begins?

Gabriel, a former Oregon Duck, was selected in the third round by Cleveland before the Browns double-dipped at the position and drafted Sanders in the fifth round. As a result, Cleveland's quarterback room is a crowded one with Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and an injured Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler a trade involving one of Gabriel or Sanders is not off the table:

"The Browns got these four quarterbacks they're going to roll with that for the next two to three months to see how it shakes out. Shedeur Sanders will have every opportunity to make his impression and to make this team. The Browns also look at quarterbacks like all positions, like currency, like value. They could trade one of these guys in August if they play well in the preseason," Fowler said.

With a potential trade on the table, the stakes have been raised for Gabriel and Sanders before they ever play a game in the NFL. Will teams be interested in trading for one of the rookie quarterbacks during the preseason? Additionally, will the Browns be willing to trade Gabriel of Sanders if they both impress in practice?

MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening

MORE: Miami Hurricanes Offer Highest NIL Package To 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell?

MORE: Highest NIL Earning Recruiting Classes: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Surprising Rankings

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry emphasized that all quarterbacks will be expected to compete, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated the message when addressing all of the rookies on the team at the start of rookie minicamp.

"They're going to give Sanders every chance because the word around the league is he had a tough time with some of these interviews with other teams. That was not the Browns' experience. They felt good about him. They felt he was a good person, that he was accurate on the field. There's some things to like, but he has to beat out Dillon Gabriel," said Fowler.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They were so surprised (by) the Gabriel dynamic and that their courtship of him in pre-draft didn't get more publicity by the media. They low-key loved him for months and nobody knew it, and they drafted him two rounds earlier, so (Sanders) has to beat him out," Fowler said.

The Browns were clearly enamored by Gabriel, spending a third-round pick to draft the former Duck. However, they also saw something in Sanders or else they would not have traded up in the fifth round to select the former Buffalo.

A trade involving either Gabriel or Sanders would certainly be surprising, but will the Browns enter the season with five quarterbacks on the roster?

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football