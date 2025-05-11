NFL Insider Reveals Trade Plans For Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns have one of the more intriguing quarterback rooms in the NFL, mainly because of rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Much has been made about the order in which Gabriel and Sanders are receiving reps at Cleveland's rookie minicamp, but could the Browns trade one of their rookie quarterbacks before the regular season even begins?
Gabriel, a former Oregon Duck, was selected in the third round by Cleveland before the Browns double-dipped at the position and drafted Sanders in the fifth round. As a result, Cleveland's quarterback room is a crowded one with Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and an injured Deshaun Watson.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler a trade involving one of Gabriel or Sanders is not off the table:
"The Browns got these four quarterbacks they're going to roll with that for the next two to three months to see how it shakes out. Shedeur Sanders will have every opportunity to make his impression and to make this team. The Browns also look at quarterbacks like all positions, like currency, like value. They could trade one of these guys in August if they play well in the preseason," Fowler said.
With a potential trade on the table, the stakes have been raised for Gabriel and Sanders before they ever play a game in the NFL. Will teams be interested in trading for one of the rookie quarterbacks during the preseason? Additionally, will the Browns be willing to trade Gabriel of Sanders if they both impress in practice?
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry emphasized that all quarterbacks will be expected to compete, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated the message when addressing all of the rookies on the team at the start of rookie minicamp.
"They're going to give Sanders every chance because the word around the league is he had a tough time with some of these interviews with other teams. That was not the Browns' experience. They felt good about him. They felt he was a good person, that he was accurate on the field. There's some things to like, but he has to beat out Dillon Gabriel," said Fowler.
"They were so surprised (by) the Gabriel dynamic and that their courtship of him in pre-draft didn't get more publicity by the media. They low-key loved him for months and nobody knew it, and they drafted him two rounds earlier, so (Sanders) has to beat him out," Fowler said.
The Browns were clearly enamored by Gabriel, spending a third-round pick to draft the former Duck. However, they also saw something in Sanders or else they would not have traded up in the fifth round to select the former Buffalo.
A trade involving either Gabriel or Sanders would certainly be surprising, but will the Browns enter the season with five quarterbacks on the roster?