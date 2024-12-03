What Penn State Coach James Franklin Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
Led by coach Dan Lanning, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks (12-0, 9-0) will face-off against coach James Franklin of the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1) for the first time in their illustrious careers. Both have led their programs to the Big Ten Championship Game and are expected to compete in the College Football Playoff.
“Coach Lanning has done a great job there... Dan's taking it to the next level, they've done a phenomenal job. It's also a place with tremendous resources as well, and they've built that thing to compete at the highest level.”- Penn State coach James Franklin
Ducks special teams coordinator Joe Lorig held the same position with the Nittany Lions, working at Penn State from 2019-21. Is there any advantage for Lanning and the Ducks from Lorig's time spent in Franklin's program?
“Joe's experience will be something we lean on. But it's similar to the other people that we face this season that have coaching crossover. It’ll make an impact on the game, but Joe is not playing this game. I’m not playing this game. It’s really going to be a lot more about our players.”- Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning
“I know Joe, and Joe knows me, but like you mentioned, the coordinators have all changed. So I think we both probably have a similar amount of information on each other.”- Penn State coach James Franklin
Penn State running back Nick Singleton has been dealing with an undisclosed injury throughout the season, but in the 44-7 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, he rushed for 87 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and one fumble on 13 carries. Franklin is expecting Singleton close to fully healthy before the matchup with the Ducks.
“It’s pretty obvious that Nick is back as close to 100% as he’s been in a long time, and you see the burst and the acceleration on tape. But, yeah, we’re going to try to be creative each week with our guys and put them in the best position to be successful.”- Franklin
Franklin knows all about the success that Oregon's defense has had this season and is still working on a game plan on how to attack it. The Ducks allow just 16.4 points per game (No. 9 in the country), 290 total yards per game (No. 7 in the country), and a 31.97 third down conversation percentage (No. 13 in the country).
"At this stage, I know they’ve obviously done a really good job of team defense. I know they’ve been disruptive up front, but for me to get into the details with you right now. I just don’t feel positioned to do that yet."- Penn State coach James Franklin
The Big Ten Championship will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Lanning is going for his first Big Ten Conference title in Oregon's first season as conference members while Franklin is looking for his second conference championship.
